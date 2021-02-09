The number of furloughed workers dropped by 748 in the first week of this month, with the manufacturing sector seeing the largest decline, data released yesterday by the Ministry of Labor showed.
The number of workers who were on unpaid leave after reaching agreements with their employers totaled 3,703 as of yesterday, down from the 4,451 reported on Monday last week, the data showed.
During the same period, the number of companies that implemented unpaid leave programs fell by 62 to 344, the data showed.
Photo: CNA
The unpaid leave program allows employers to have employees take time off each month without pay, but they must give them their monthly minimum wage.
At its peak, more than 200,000 workers were on leave under the program in early 2009 during the global financial crisis.
The number spiked again to more than 30,000 in June last year, as the economy came under pressure from COVID-19 fears, which especially hurt retailers, food and beverage outlets and the travel sector.
That number has gradually slid since then to just more than 10,000 by November and fewer than 5,000 since last month.
In the first week of this month, the manufacturing sector saw the biggest drop in furloughed workers, down more than 500 from the previous week, Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment Director Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛) said.
However, the manufacturing sector still had the most workers furloughed as of yesterday at 1,197, ahead of the transportation/warehousing sector at 921 and the support services sector at 764.
Huang said the pandemic continues to affect the economy, in particular travel agencies and transportation service providers due to border controls, but the number of furloughed workers remains on the decline in the past few months.
Most of the companies implementing unpaid leave schemes are asking their employees to take nine to 12 days of leave per month, but travel agencies are requiring their workers to take at least 15 days of extra leave per month, Huang said.
Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) yesterday finalized the purchase of Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨), bringing all Wellcome supermarkets and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its brand, the hypermarket chain operator said as the first converted Wellcome store reopened as a Carrefour outlet in Taipei. The company expects to convert Wellcome stores to Carrefour supermarkets at a rate of 36 to 40 a month and complete the conversions nationwide by August, Carrefour Taiwan president Wang Chun-chao (王俊超) said. Wellcome Taiwan, which was launched in 1987 by Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), was Taiwan’s largest supermarket chain, before French hypermarket chain Carrefour
Siemens AG raised its annual guidance after better-than-expected sales and profit in its first quarter to Dec. 31 last year, the latest sign Europe’s biggest engineering company is benefiting from a strong rebound in China. Siemens now sees full-year net income rising to as much as 5.5 billion euros (US$6.6 billion) from 4.2 billion euros last year, clearly above previous expectations for moderate growth, it said yesterday. That is after comparable revenue increased in all four of its industrial businesses, including at its high-margin software segment. “Some of the industries we lead have recovered clearly faster than expected,” co-chief executive officer Roland
ORDER VISIBILITY: The chipmaker’s chairman said that demand for semiconductors is strong, with some customers booking orders to be delivered in the third quarter Contract chipmaker Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) yesterday said that it plans to allocate 41.2 percent more capital expenditure to expand capacity this year as demand has greatly surpassed its capacity amid a stay-at-home trend. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker plans to spend NT$5 billion (US$176.14 million) on new facilities and equipment to mitigate the supply crunch, up from NT$3.54 billion last year. Based on its expenditure plan, the chipmaker’s most-requested 0.18-micron and 0.25-micron technology capacity would increase by a combined 20 percent from last year, Vanguard said. Part of the spending would be to expand automotive chips, which make up less than 10 percent
FOREIGN LENDERS: The central bank took steps against Deutsche Bank’s Taipei branch, as well as ING Bank, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group and Citibank Taiwan The central bank yesterday punished four foreign banks for helping grain merchants speculate in New Taiwan dollar-deliverable forwards in contravention of foreign-exchange regulations. In a statement issued on its Web site, the central bank said it has revoked the Deutsche Bank Taipei branch’s licenses to trade NT dollar deliverable forwards and NT dollar non deliverable forwards. The branch has also been banned from foreign-exchange derivatives transactions for two years, the statement said. The central bank has banned the Taipei branches of ING Bank NV and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd from trading NT dollar deliverable forwards and NT dollar non