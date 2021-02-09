Cycling, sporting goods fairs go online

Staff writer, with CNA





The Taipei Cycle Show and the Taipei International Sporting Goods Show (TaiSPO) are to be held digitally next month rather than on-site, the organizer said in a statement yesterday.

The Taiwan Trade External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) said the exhibition from March 3 to March 31 would allow international buyers to participate remotely using the new digital platform.

The on-site fairs, which were originally scheduled to be held together at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from March 3 to March 6, have been scrapped due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, TAITRA said.

Buyers look at a bicycle during the Taipei Cycle show at the Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei on March 27, 2019. Photo: Sam Yeh, AFP

More than 1,000 booths had been booked for the shows at the exhibition center, but more than 300 companies have signed up to take part in the digital shows.

Bicycle heavyweights, such as Giant Manufacturing Co (巨大機械) and Merida Industry Co (美利達), as well as chain maker KMC (Kuei Meng) International Inc (桂盟國際), bike assembler Ideal Bike Corp (愛地雅), and components suppliers SRAM Corp and Shimaho Inc, will be among the participants.

Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), which develops and sells electric scooters and battery swapping infrastructure, and Johnson Health Tech Co (喬山健康科技) and Dyaco International Inc (岱宇國際), two health equipment makers, will also take part in the virtual event, TAITRA said.

About 20 percent of Taipei Cycle Online participants are companies based in foreign countries, including Italy, Denmark, Israel, the US, Japan and Singapore.