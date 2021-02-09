Thanks to a more diversified structure, the local stock market is healthier today than in 1990, when it crashed after the weighted index hit a peak of 12,682 points, Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) chairman Hsu Jan-yau (許璋瑤) said yesterday.
Hsu’s comment came amid rising concern about whether a stock market bubble is forming, as the TAIEX has kept hitting new records for the past few months.
“It is no surprise that investors are concerned and we are glad to see that they are being cautious about investing. However, the current composition of TWSE-listed companies is different from that 30 years ago,” Hsu said at a ceremony to celebrate the exchange’s 60th anniversary.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
The majority of TWSE-listed companies in 1990 were in the traditional (60 percent) and financial industries (37 percent), while technology companies only made up 2 percent of the total, he said.
It was difficult for such a structure to sustain high growth, he added.
The main board’s structure has become more diversified, with the electronics sector accounting for 67 percent of TWSE-listed companies, the traditional sector 18 percent and the financial sector 10 percent, Hsu said.
As Taiwanese electronics companies are competitive, they have supported the TAIEX’s rise, he said.
However, an overconcentration in any industry is a risk, so the TWSE is working on helping local or foreign start-ups raise capital by setting up a new trading board, the Taiwan Innovation Board (TIB), which was approved by the Financial Supervisory Commission last year.
That conforms to President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) policy of promoting industrial diversification, he said.
Tsai yesterday visited the TWSE to thank employees for their work and maintaining the exchange’s smooth operation, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said she hoped a new bull market has begun before the start of the Year of the Ox.
The government would ensure that Taiwan continues to hold a key position in the global supply chain network as a center of high-end manufacturing, high-tech research and development, advanced manufacturing for semiconductors and green energy, Tsai said.
Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) yesterday finalized the purchase of Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨), bringing all Wellcome supermarkets and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its brand, the hypermarket chain operator said as the first converted Wellcome store reopened as a Carrefour outlet in Taipei. The company expects to convert Wellcome stores to Carrefour supermarkets at a rate of 36 to 40 a month and complete the conversions nationwide by August, Carrefour Taiwan president Wang Chun-chao (王俊超) said. Wellcome Taiwan, which was launched in 1987 by Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), was Taiwan’s largest supermarket chain, before French hypermarket chain Carrefour
Siemens AG raised its annual guidance after better-than-expected sales and profit in its first quarter to Dec. 31 last year, the latest sign Europe’s biggest engineering company is benefiting from a strong rebound in China. Siemens now sees full-year net income rising to as much as 5.5 billion euros (US$6.6 billion) from 4.2 billion euros last year, clearly above previous expectations for moderate growth, it said yesterday. That is after comparable revenue increased in all four of its industrial businesses, including at its high-margin software segment. “Some of the industries we lead have recovered clearly faster than expected,” co-chief executive officer Roland
ORDER VISIBILITY: The chipmaker’s chairman said that demand for semiconductors is strong, with some customers booking orders to be delivered in the third quarter Contract chipmaker Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) yesterday said that it plans to allocate 41.2 percent more capital expenditure to expand capacity this year as demand has greatly surpassed its capacity amid a stay-at-home trend. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker plans to spend NT$5 billion (US$176.14 million) on new facilities and equipment to mitigate the supply crunch, up from NT$3.54 billion last year. Based on its expenditure plan, the chipmaker’s most-requested 0.18-micron and 0.25-micron technology capacity would increase by a combined 20 percent from last year, Vanguard said. Part of the spending would be to expand automotive chips, which make up less than 10 percent
FOREIGN LENDERS: The central bank took steps against Deutsche Bank’s Taipei branch, as well as ING Bank, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group and Citibank Taiwan The central bank yesterday punished four foreign banks for helping grain merchants speculate in New Taiwan dollar-deliverable forwards in contravention of foreign-exchange regulations. In a statement issued on its Web site, the central bank said it has revoked the Deutsche Bank Taipei branch’s licenses to trade NT dollar deliverable forwards and NT dollar non deliverable forwards. The branch has also been banned from foreign-exchange derivatives transactions for two years, the statement said. The central bank has banned the Taipei branches of ING Bank NV and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd from trading NT dollar deliverable forwards and NT dollar non