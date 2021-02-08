The British government is weighing tax increases for technology firms and online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc that prospered during the COVID-19 pandemic, the British Sunday Times reported.
Her Majesty’s Treasury officials this month summoned tech firms and retailers to discuss how an “online sales tax” would work, according to leaked e-mails seen by the newspaper.
Meanwhile, British policymakers are also planning an “excessive profits tax” on companies whose profits surged because of the COVID-19 crisis, the newspaper said.
Neither tax rise is expected to be included in the government budget to be released on March 3, but they could arrive later this year as part of the UK’s efforts to cut debts, senior government sources told the Sunday Times.
With the budget deficit set to spiral to ￡400 billion (US$549 billion) this year, British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is under pressure to try to tackle the shortfall and at the same time not choke off economic recovery.
Firms likely to be hit by a one-off COVID-19 tax include online retailers such as Amazon.com and Asos PLC, food delivery firms such as Ocado Group PLC, Just Eat PLC and Roofoods Ltd, as well as parcel firms and big supermarket chains, the newspaper said.
British policymakers have long talked of the need to help brick-and-mortar stores as they struggle to compete with online retailers, especially during the pandemic.
Sunak was in July last year looking into plans for an online sales tax, while new value-added tax rules for online retailers would bring in an additional ￡300 million, a British senior tax official told lawmakers last month.
The government is sticking to an election promise not to hike taxes on wages and sales in next month’s budget, a person familiar with the matter said last week.
Sunak would extend furlough and other business support programs due to expire in April, and announce new policies designed to show the “benefits of Brexit,” the Sunday Times reported.
