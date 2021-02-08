Gasoline, diesel prices unchanged ahead of holiday

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Gasoline and diesel prices are to remain unchanged this week from last week, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) said yesterday.

Gasoline prices at CPC stations would stay at NT$25, NT$26.5 and NT$28.5 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would remain at NT$22.3 per liter, the state-run refiner said in a statement.

To keep consumer prices stable during the Lunar New Year holiday, CPC said that it would not raise its fuel prices during the holiday starting on Thursday, and it would resume its price adjustments on Feb. 22, the statement said.

Formosa Petrochemical’s prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline would remain at NT$25, NT$26.6 and NT$28.5 per liter respectively, while premium diesel would remain at NT$22.1 per liter, it said.