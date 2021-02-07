Asian shares rise amid hopes for global rebound

AP, TOKYO





Asian shares rose on Friday, echoing a rally on Wall Street, as hopes grew for a gradual global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index rose 0.84 percent to 212.79, climbing 4.4 percent from last week’s 203.83.

The TAIEX gained 0.6 percent to 15,802.40, surging 4.4 percent for the week.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 on Friday added 1.5 percent to 28,779.19, up 4 percent weekly.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 on Friday climbed 1.1 percent to 6,840.50, carrying its weekly gain to 3.5 percent.

South Korea’s KOSPI rose 1 percent to 3,120.63, soaring 4.9 percent weekly.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.6 percent to 29,388.68, up 3.6 percent weekly, while the Shanghai Composite gained lost 0.16 percent to 3,496.33, paring its weekly gain to 0.4 percent.

Mainland investors purchased a net HK$9.4 billion (US$1.21 billion) of Hong Kong stocks via the Stock Connect linking the mainland and Hong Kong, Refinitiv data showed.

That came after their buying last month hit a monthly record of more than HK$300 billion, as asset managers looked to the city for bargains.

Kuaishou Technology (快手) surged three-fold in its Hong Kong debut to become the fifth-largest listed company in the territory, driven by massive demand from mom-and-pop investors for the Chinese online video service operator.

However, worries over Sino-US tensions kept the gains in check.

The US is deliberately “creating tension” and disrupting peace and stability, China’s military said after a US warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait.

Speaking before the release of US non-farm payroll data on Friday, Venkateswaran Lavanya of Mizuho Bank in Singapore said that Asian markets were getting a lift from positive employment data from the US, which has set off a mood of “confidence about the US economy getting back on its feet.”

What appears in global data as the gradual decline in COVID-19 cases was also nurturing hopes for a rebound.

So were rollouts of COVID-19 vaccines, Lavanya said.

Wall Street was cheered by strong company earnings and optimism that Washington can reach a deal for another round of fiscal stimulus for millions of Americans.

“There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic and, obviously, there’s a tremendous amount of stimulus in the system with talks of more,” Commonwealth Financial Network head of investment management Brian Price said.

“We’re really impressed with how corporate America has come through earnings season so far,” LPL Financial Holdings Inc equity strategist Jeff Buchbinder said.

Additional reporting by Reuters, with staff writer