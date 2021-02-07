European stocks were little changed at the end of an upbeat week on Friday, with disappointing US data highlighting the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, while in Germany industrial orders declined.
US employment growth rebounded moderately last month, but job losses were deeper than initially thought, bolstering the case for a large stimulus by US President Joe Biden’s administration.
“The prospect of more stimulus remain elevated,” Oanda Corp senior market analyst Edward Moya said in New York. “Any profit-taking should be limited.”
The STOXX 600 posted its best weekly performance since November last year with a rise of 3.5 percent, despite a lackluster session on Friday, when gains in travel and leisure stocks, basic materials and banks were countered by losses in defensive sectors such as utilities, telecoms and healthcare.
Germany’s DAX was flat after data showed that orders for German-made goods fell more than expected in December last year, ending a seven-month streak of positive reports as fresh restrictions to contain the COVID-19 pandemic subdued demand from other eurozone countries.
“Today’s data shows that stricter lockdown measures since mid-December, as well as the Christmas break, have finally hit German industry ... but at face value, this only looks like a temporary breather,” strategists at ING wrote in a note.
London’s FTSE 100 slid 0.2 percent, extending losses to a third straight session, as a higher pound weighed on the internationally focused firms on the index.
Investors also parsed earnings reports from European companies.
Sanofi SA gained 1.5 percent as the French drugmaker said it aimed to grow earnings per share this year after posting stronger-than-expected quarterly results.
Shares in Vinci SA were the biggest boost to the STOXX 600 after Europe’s biggest construction and concessions company beat full-year core profit forecasts, helped by some recovery in its contracting business.
France’s CAC 40 rose 0.9 percent to close at two-week high.
Insurer Beazley logged its best day in eight weeks as a loss last year took a back seat to a forecast to return to profit and bring back its dividend during the course of this year.
Finnish oil refiner Neste Oyj fell 6.4 percent to the bottom of the STOXX 600, after issuing a weak first-quarter outlook and unexpectedly cut its dividend.
