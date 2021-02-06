World Business Quick Take

Agencies





INDONESIA

Economy sees rare slump

The economy capped its first annual contraction since the 1998 Asian financial crisis as the region’s worst COVID-19 outbreak continued to sap activity through the fourth quarter of last year. GDP in the final three months of last year fell by 2.19 percent from a year earlier, the Badan Pusat Statistik said yesterday. For the full year, GDP slipped 2.07 percent, in line with a 2.1 percent drop that economists forecast. While yesterday’s figures were broadly in line with expectations, the “degree of decline suggests that the all-important private consumption remains bogged down by ongoing pandemic resurgence,” Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp economist Wellian Wiranto said. “We are hopeful for growth to return to positive territory in the first quarter,” Wiranto added. The latest economic indicators point to still-tepid demand in a nation where private consumption accounts for about 60 percent of GDP.

INDIA

Pfizer drops application

Pfizer Inc yesterday said that it withdrew an application for emergency-use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in the country, after failing to meet the drug regulator’s demand for a local safety and immunogenicity study. Unlike other companies conducting small studies in the country for foreign-developed vaccines, Pfizer had sought an exception, citing approvals that it had received elsewhere based on trials done in countries such as the US and Germany. Health officials said that they generally ask for so-called bridging trials to determine if a vaccine is safe and generates an immune response in its citizens, although there are provisions in local regulations to waive such trials.

AUSTRALIA

Google strikes content deals

Google yesterday launched a platform offering news it has paid for, striking its own content deals with publishers in a drive to show that legislation proposed by Canberra — which would enforce payments, a world first — is unnecessary. Only introduced previously in Brazil and Germany, the News Showcase platform was slated for launch last June, but Google delayed plans when Canberra moved to make it a legal requirement for the tech giant and Facebook to pay local media companies for content. Google, still lobbying the government in private meetings, had said that the legislation was “unworkable” and would force it to pull out of the country. With the legislation before a parliamentary inquiry, yesterday’s launch of News Showcase in the country has Google paying seven domestic outlets, including the Canberra Times, to use their content.

HONG KONG

Kuaishou IPO spurs others

Kuaishou Technology Co’s (快手) eye-popping debut in the territory yesterday following a mega US$5.4 billion initial public offering (IPO) has sent a strong signal to other listing candidates waiting in the wings that this is a great time to go public. The operator of China’s most popular short-video service after ByteDance Ltd’s (字節跳動) Douyin (抖音) saw its shares almost triple on their debut, boosting its valuation to US$159 billion. That puts Kuaishou’s value close to that last sought by TikTok owner, and much bigger rival, ByteDance. The start-up’s debut marks a spectacular rise for the Chinese firm from last year’s price tag of US$28.6 billion ascribed to it by PitchBook. Kuaishou’s IPO has buoyed the total from first-time share sales in Asia last month to US$13.3 billion, the highest for the first month of the year in the region on record, Bloomberg data showed.