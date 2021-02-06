Vanguard planning to expand capacity

ORDER VISIBILITY: The chipmaker’s chairman said that demand for semiconductors is strong, with some customers booking orders to be delivered in the third quarter Contract chipmaker Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) yesterday said that it plans to allocate 41.2 percent more capital expenditure to expand capacity this year as demand has greatly surpassed its capacity amid a stay-at-home trend. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker plans to spend NT$5 billion (US$176.14 million) on new facilities and equipment to mitigate the supply crunch, up from NT$3.54 billion last year. Based on its expenditure plan, the chipmaker’s most-requested 0.18-micron and 0.25-micron technology capacity would increase by a combined 20 percent from last year, Vanguard said. Part of the spending would be to expand automotive chips, which make up less than 10 percent

By Lisa Wang