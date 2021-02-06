A woman poses for a picture at the Taipei International Comics and Animation Festival at the Taipei World Trade Center’s Exhibition Hall 1 yesterday. The exhibition is open until Monday.
Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times
Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg last week called Australian lawmakers to discuss rules that would make Internet giants pay news outlets for content, but failed to persuade them to change policy, the country’s treasurer said yesterday. Zuckerberg “reached out to talk about the code and the impact on Facebook” and a constructive discussion followed among the social media billionaire, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Australian Minister for Communications Paul Fletcher. “No, Mark Zuckerberg didn’t convince me to back down if that’s what you’re asking,” Frydenberg told the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC), without giving further details of the meeting. A Facebook spokeswoman in Australia
Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) yesterday finalized the purchase of Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨), bringing all Wellcome supermarkets and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its brand, the hypermarket chain operator said as the first converted Wellcome store reopened as a Carrefour outlet in Taipei. The company expects to convert Wellcome stores to Carrefour supermarkets at a rate of 36 to 40 a month and complete the conversions nationwide by August, Carrefour Taiwan president Wang Chun-chao (王俊超) said. Wellcome Taiwan, which was launched in 1987 by Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), was Taiwan’s largest supermarket chain, before French hypermarket chain Carrefour
‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’: Bing, a distant second to Google, which controls 94 percent of the search market, is ready to grow its presence, Scott Morrison told reporters Software giant Microsoft Corp is confident that its search product Bing can fill the gap in Australia if Google pulls its search over required payments to media outlets, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday. Australia has introduced laws that would force Internet giant Google and social media heavyweight Facebook Inc to negotiate payments to domestic media outlets whose content links drive traffic to their platforms. However, the firms have called the laws unworkable and last month said they would withdraw key services from Australia if the regulations went ahead. Those services include Google’s search engine, which has 94 percent of the
ORDER VISIBILITY: The chipmaker’s chairman said that demand for semiconductors is strong, with some customers booking orders to be delivered in the third quarter Contract chipmaker Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) yesterday said that it plans to allocate 41.2 percent more capital expenditure to expand capacity this year as demand has greatly surpassed its capacity amid a stay-at-home trend. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker plans to spend NT$5 billion (US$176.14 million) on new facilities and equipment to mitigate the supply crunch, up from NT$3.54 billion last year. Based on its expenditure plan, the chipmaker’s most-requested 0.18-micron and 0.25-micron technology capacity would increase by a combined 20 percent from last year, Vanguard said. Part of the spending would be to expand automotive chips, which make up less than 10 percent