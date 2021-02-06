The TAIEX closed higher yesterday, the last trading session in the Year of the Rat, as the bellwether electronics sector continued to lead the broader market, dealers said.
During the Year of the Rat, the main board jumped more than 30 percent, despite the economic effects of COVID-19, as contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the most heavily weighted stock, soared about 90 percent from a year earlier, dealers added.
Yesterday, the TAIEX ended up 96.18 points, or 0.61 percent, at 15,802.40, on turnover of NT$280.407 billion (US$9.88 billion), on a technical rebound triggered by gains posted on US markets.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1 percent and the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite gained 1.2 percent.
During the Year of the Rat, which had its first trading session on Jan. 30 last year, the TAIEX rose 3,683.69 points or 30.4 percent.
The TAIEX is to be closed until Feb. 17, the sixth day of the Year of the Ox.
“Judging from today’s movement and moderate turnover, some investors remained reluctant to hold onto their holdings before the upcoming 11-day market recess, amid fears that negative leads would emerge overseas during the holiday,” Nan Hua Securities Co (華南永昌證券) analyst Kevin Su (蘇俊宏) said.
“Despite the gains, the local main board still faced stiff technical resistance ahead of 16,000 points, so soon after the TAIEX breached 15,900 points today, investors tended to lock in their earlier gains,” Su added.
“I think it was appropriate for investors to raise cash to about 70 percent in their portfolios and wait for a good buying opportunity when trading resumes after the Lunar New Year holiday,” he said.
The electronics sector again served as the driver to the upturn of the broader market, with the semiconductor industry as the focus, Su said.
“Global demand for chips made by pure-play wafer foundry operators like TSMC remains strong, so many investors remained willing to buy into large cap contract chipmakers, while profit taking capped the gains,” Su said.
TSMC rose 0.80 percent to close at NT$632.00 after hitting a high of NT$641.00. The stock gained 89.79 percent during the Year of the Rat, driving the market higher for the whole year due to its heavy weighting.
Su said that other semiconductor stocks were also bought, with United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), a smaller contract chipmaker, up 1.93 percent to end at NT$52.90; IC packaging and testing services provider ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) up 7.98 percent to close at NT$105.50; and display IC designer Novatek Microelectronics Corp (聯詠) up 10 percent — the maximum daily increase — to end at NT$479.00.
“In a market awash in liquidity, rotational buying was active, benefiting passive electronic component stocks, which enjoy a tight global supply,” Su said.
Among them, multilayer ceramic capacitor supplier Walsin Technology Corp (華新科) rose 1.51 percent to close at NT$236.00 and rival Yageo Corp (國巨) gained 0.86 percent to end at NT$588.00.
Throughout the session, the tech sector attracted the most attention, largely marginalizing old economy and financial stocks, Su said.
