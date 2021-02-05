World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CONSUMER GOODS

Unilever profit dips 0.8%

Unilever PLC yesterday announced a 0.8 percent dip in annual net profit to 5.6 billion euros (US$6.7 billion) in what it said was a volatile year. The maker of brands including Magnum ice cream, Cif surface cleaner and Dove soap, last year enjoyed strong demand for hand cleaners and household cleaning products due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as increased food purchases. However sales of beauty products were hit by lockdowns, the group said.

ENERGY

Shell sinks into losses

Royal Dutch Shell PLC dived into a net loss of US$21.7 billion last year, the oil giant said yesterday, as the COVID-19 pandemic slashed global energy demand. That compared with a net profit of US$15.8 billion in 2019, the British-Dutch group said in a statement. Shell’s result is similar to British rival BP, which on Tuesday reported a net loss of US$20.3 billion for last year.

TELECOMS

Nokia expects further losses

Nokia Oyj yesterday said it expects revenue this year to continue to drop as the telecommunications equipment maker battles share loss and falling product prices in some markets. It forecast sales of 20.6 billion euros to 21.8 billion euros, the company said in a statement. Adjusted operating profit in the fourth quarter last year fell to 1.1 billion euros, better than analysts’ average estimate of 955.3 million euros, while sales fell 5 percent to 6.57 billion euros, it said.

SHIPBUILDING

Hyundai Heavy falls into red

The world’s biggest shipbuilder, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co, slumped to a loss of more than US$700 million last year, as demand for tankers plunged with the COVID-19 pandemic hammering oil prices. The South Korean group yesterday reported a net loss of 790 billion won (US$706 million) for the full year, compared with a profit of more than 115 billion won in 2019. Sales declined 29 percent year-on-year, it said in a statement, blaming its “massive losses” on “a drop in oil prices and negative market conditions due to the coronavirus and currency rates.”

PHARMACEUTICALS

Roche posts higher profits

Swiss giant Roche Holding AG yesterday reported higher profits for last year. Annual net profit rose 7 percent to 15 billion Swiss francs (US$16.6 billion), despite the negative effects of exchange rates and a drop in over-the-counter sales, it said in a statement. Sales were down 5 percent overall from 2019, at SF58.3 billion. Analysts surveyed by Swiss agency AWP had forecast sales of SF59.7 billion. For this year, Roche predicted sales would grow “in the low to mid-single digit range” at constant exchange rates.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Nvidia probed in Europe

The EU and UK are preparing to launch in-depth investigations of Nvidia Corp’s proposed US$40 billion acquisition of chip designer Arm Ltd from Softbank Group Corp, the Financial Times reported, citing a person with knowledge of the situation. Government officials are pushing for deeper scrutiny after chip industry rivals called for the deal to get blocked, the newspaper said. The British government has already said that it would consider whether Arm would raise prices or hurt licensing services to Nvidia’s rivals after the transaction.