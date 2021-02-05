CONSUMER GOODS
Unilever profit dips 0.8%
Unilever PLC yesterday announced a 0.8 percent dip in annual net profit to 5.6 billion euros (US$6.7 billion) in what it said was a volatile year. The maker of brands including Magnum ice cream, Cif surface cleaner and Dove soap, last year enjoyed strong demand for hand cleaners and household cleaning products due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as increased food purchases. However sales of beauty products were hit by lockdowns, the group said.
ENERGY
Shell sinks into losses
Royal Dutch Shell PLC dived into a net loss of US$21.7 billion last year, the oil giant said yesterday, as the COVID-19 pandemic slashed global energy demand. That compared with a net profit of US$15.8 billion in 2019, the British-Dutch group said in a statement. Shell’s result is similar to British rival BP, which on Tuesday reported a net loss of US$20.3 billion for last year.
TELECOMS
Nokia expects further losses
Nokia Oyj yesterday said it expects revenue this year to continue to drop as the telecommunications equipment maker battles share loss and falling product prices in some markets. It forecast sales of 20.6 billion euros to 21.8 billion euros, the company said in a statement. Adjusted operating profit in the fourth quarter last year fell to 1.1 billion euros, better than analysts’ average estimate of 955.3 million euros, while sales fell 5 percent to 6.57 billion euros, it said.
SHIPBUILDING
Hyundai Heavy falls into red
The world’s biggest shipbuilder, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co, slumped to a loss of more than US$700 million last year, as demand for tankers plunged with the COVID-19 pandemic hammering oil prices. The South Korean group yesterday reported a net loss of 790 billion won (US$706 million) for the full year, compared with a profit of more than 115 billion won in 2019. Sales declined 29 percent year-on-year, it said in a statement, blaming its “massive losses” on “a drop in oil prices and negative market conditions due to the coronavirus and currency rates.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
Roche posts higher profits
Swiss giant Roche Holding AG yesterday reported higher profits for last year. Annual net profit rose 7 percent to 15 billion Swiss francs (US$16.6 billion), despite the negative effects of exchange rates and a drop in over-the-counter sales, it said in a statement. Sales were down 5 percent overall from 2019, at SF58.3 billion. Analysts surveyed by Swiss agency AWP had forecast sales of SF59.7 billion. For this year, Roche predicted sales would grow “in the low to mid-single digit range” at constant exchange rates.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Nvidia probed in Europe
The EU and UK are preparing to launch in-depth investigations of Nvidia Corp’s proposed US$40 billion acquisition of chip designer Arm Ltd from Softbank Group Corp, the Financial Times reported, citing a person with knowledge of the situation. Government officials are pushing for deeper scrutiny after chip industry rivals called for the deal to get blocked, the newspaper said. The British government has already said that it would consider whether Arm would raise prices or hurt licensing services to Nvidia’s rivals after the transaction.
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook lambasted tech giants for "data exploitation," saying that the practice of selling user data to target ads should be reformed. The iPhone maker is rolling out new privacy features that restrict how mobile apps, such as those from Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, gather data about users to target ads. "If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are not choices at all, then it doesn't deserve our praise, it deserves reform," Cook told the online Computers, Privacy and Data Protection Conference yesterday.
Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg last week called Australian lawmakers to discuss rules that would make Internet giants pay news outlets for content, but failed to persuade them to change policy, the country's treasurer said yesterday. Zuckerberg "reached out to talk about the code and the impact on Facebook" and a constructive discussion followed among the social media billionaire, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Australian Minister for Communications Paul Fletcher. "No, Mark Zuckerberg didn't convince me to back down if that's what you're asking," Frydenberg told the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC), without giving further details of the meeting.
'PRETTY CONFIDENT': Bing, a distant second to Google, which controls 94 percent of the search market, is ready to grow its presence, Scott Morrison told reporters

Software giant Microsoft Corp is confident that its search product Bing can fill the gap in Australia if Google pulls its search over required payments to media outlets, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday. Australia has introduced laws that would force Internet giant Google and social media heavyweight Facebook Inc to negotiate payments to domestic media outlets whose content links drive traffic to their platforms. However, the firms have called the laws unworkable and last month said they would withdraw key services from Australia if the regulations went ahead.
Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) yesterday finalized the purchase of Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨), bringing all Wellcome supermarkets and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its brand, the hypermarket chain operator said as the first converted Wellcome store reopened as a Carrefour outlet in Taipei. The company expects to convert Wellcome stores to Carrefour supermarkets at a rate of 36 to 40 a month and complete the conversions nationwide by August, Carrefour Taiwan president Wang Chun-chao (王俊超) said.