Deutsche Bank posts first annual profit since 2014

German giant Deutsche Bank AG yesterday posted its first annual profit in six years, boosted by strong gains at its investment banking division.

Net profit in the final quarter of last year came in at 51 million euros (US$61.2 million) and 113 million euros for the full year.

The bank nevertheless set aside close to 1.8 billion euros in provisions to cope with the risk of credit losses — about 2.5 times more than in 2019, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net revenue at its investment bank last year rose 32 percent to 9.3 billion euros.

Profit before tax for the division reached 3.2 billion euros, six times that of 2019.

Cheering the results, Deutsche Bank chief executive officer Christian Sewing said: “In the most important year of our transformation, we were able to more than offset transformation-related effects and elevated credit provisions despite the global pandemic.”

The group lost 5.72 billion euros in 2019, its fifth consecutive net loss and in July announced a major restructuring plan.

Sewing said that he expected the positive momentum to carry through into this year.

“We have built firm foundations for sustainable profitability and are confident that this overall positive trend will continue in 2021, despite these challenging times,” he said.

Separately, Commerzbank AG, Germany’s second-largest lender, on Wednesday announced a net loss of “almost 2.9 billion euros” for last year, its first full-year loss since the 2009 financial crisis.

In an ad hoc statement releasing preliminary results, Commerzbank blamed the hit on “the burdens of the coronavirus pandemic,” and restructuring charges linked to job cuts and branch closures.

The Frankfurt-based bank also said it had reached an agreement with labor representatives on plans to slash 10,000 jobs and close hundreds of branches by 2024, as the lender pivots to online banking and cashless payment options.

“The planned reductions are certainly very painful,” said chief executive officer Manfred Knof, a former Deutsche Bank executive who took the helm at Commerzbank last month.

“The agreement signed with the employee representatives today will contribute to creating clarity for our workforce soon,” he said.

Commerzbank said the plan was approved in a supervisory board meeting earlier on Wednesday.

The cuts would affect one in three jobs at the bank in Germany.

The preliminary results showed that Commerzbank booked an operating loss of 233 million euros last year, compared with a pretax profit of 1.2 billion euros a year earlier.

The net loss of 2.9 billion euros compared with a net gain of 585 million euros in 2019.