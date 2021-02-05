Microsoft looks to replace Google search in Australia

‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’: Bing, a distant second to Google, which controls 94 percent of the search market, is ready to grow its presence, Scott Morrison told reporters Software giant Microsoft Corp is confident that its search product Bing can fill the gap in Australia if Google pulls its search over required payments to media outlets, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday. Australia has introduced laws that would force Internet giant Google and social media heavyweight Facebook Inc to negotiate payments to domestic media outlets whose content links drive traffic to their platforms. However, the firms have called the laws unworkable and last month said they would withdraw key services from Australia if the regulations went ahead. Those services include Google’s search engine, which has 94 percent of the