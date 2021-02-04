World Business Quick Take

SOUTH KOREA

Short-selling ban extended

The government bowed to pressure from its increasingly dominant retail investors and extended its COVID-19 pandemic ban on short-selling until May 2. The ban, which had been scheduled to expire on March 15 — a year after it was put in place — would be lifted on May 3 for stocks on the benchmark KOSPI 200 and the small-cap KOSDAQ 150, the Financial Services Commission said in a statement yesterday.

COSMETICS

Shiseido to sell unit to CVC

Shiseido Co has agreed to sell its shampoo and affordable skincare business to CVC Capital Partners in a ￥160 billion (US$1.5 billion) deal, as the Japanese cosmetics maker places more of its focus on making and selling high-end beauty products. The operations targeted for sale include the company’s Tsubaki hair-care products, Shiseido said in a statement yesterday. The deal with CVC includes some of Shiseido’s domestic and overseas operations.

SINGAPORE

Brin opens family office

Google cofounder Sergey Brin has opened a family office in the city-state to help manage his fortune, making him the latest tycoon to establish a private investment company in the financial hub. The company overseeing the assets of Brin, the world’s ninth-richest person with wealth of US$86.5 billion, set up its branch in the city-state late last year, documents filed with the corporate regulator showed. The city-state of 5.7 million, which has a large expatriate population, is home to about 200 single-family offices overseeing assets worth about US$20 billion, according to the government.

BANKING

Santander profit plummets

Banco Santander SA yesterday said its fourth-quarter net profit fell 90 percent to 277 million euros (US$333.2 million) compared with the same quarter in 2019, due to restructuring costs, mainly in Spain, and higher provisions to weather the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, Santander reported an annual net loss of 8.77 billion euros, its first annual loss ever, after having set aside one-off charges of 12.6 billion euros in the second quarter as the pandemic forced it to write down previous acquisitions. With regard to the dividend payment against last year, the board of directors intends to pay a cash dividend of 0.0275 euros per share, it said.

THAILAND

Benchmark rate unchanged

The central bank yesterday held its benchmark interest rate steady at an all-time low as fiscal measures take the lead in reviving the economy amid a renewed outbreak of COVID-19. The Bank of Thailand kept the policy rate at 0.5 percent in a unanimous decision, after cutting by a total of 75 basis points last year. Assistant Governor Titanun Mallikamas said the central bank was preserving its policy space to use at the proper time, but was prepared to use additional monetary tools.

UNITED STATES

Disparities cost US$2.6tn

Racial and gender disparities have resulted in growing losses to the economy that amounted to US$2.6 trillion in 2019, according to a new study coauthored by Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly. The study estimated economic costs from persistent education and labor-market gaps over time, finding that losses have grown from US$1.9 trillion in 1990 as the population has become more racially diverse. GDP totaled US$21.4 trillion in 2019.