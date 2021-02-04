SOUTH KOREA
Short-selling ban extended
The government bowed to pressure from its increasingly dominant retail investors and extended its COVID-19 pandemic ban on short-selling until May 2. The ban, which had been scheduled to expire on March 15 — a year after it was put in place — would be lifted on May 3 for stocks on the benchmark KOSPI 200 and the small-cap KOSDAQ 150, the Financial Services Commission said in a statement yesterday.
COSMETICS
Shiseido to sell unit to CVC
Shiseido Co has agreed to sell its shampoo and affordable skincare business to CVC Capital Partners in a ￥160 billion (US$1.5 billion) deal, as the Japanese cosmetics maker places more of its focus on making and selling high-end beauty products. The operations targeted for sale include the company’s Tsubaki hair-care products, Shiseido said in a statement yesterday. The deal with CVC includes some of Shiseido’s domestic and overseas operations.
SINGAPORE
Brin opens family office
Google cofounder Sergey Brin has opened a family office in the city-state to help manage his fortune, making him the latest tycoon to establish a private investment company in the financial hub. The company overseeing the assets of Brin, the world’s ninth-richest person with wealth of US$86.5 billion, set up its branch in the city-state late last year, documents filed with the corporate regulator showed. The city-state of 5.7 million, which has a large expatriate population, is home to about 200 single-family offices overseeing assets worth about US$20 billion, according to the government.
BANKING
Santander profit plummets
Banco Santander SA yesterday said its fourth-quarter net profit fell 90 percent to 277 million euros (US$333.2 million) compared with the same quarter in 2019, due to restructuring costs, mainly in Spain, and higher provisions to weather the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, Santander reported an annual net loss of 8.77 billion euros, its first annual loss ever, after having set aside one-off charges of 12.6 billion euros in the second quarter as the pandemic forced it to write down previous acquisitions. With regard to the dividend payment against last year, the board of directors intends to pay a cash dividend of 0.0275 euros per share, it said.
THAILAND
Benchmark rate unchanged
The central bank yesterday held its benchmark interest rate steady at an all-time low as fiscal measures take the lead in reviving the economy amid a renewed outbreak of COVID-19. The Bank of Thailand kept the policy rate at 0.5 percent in a unanimous decision, after cutting by a total of 75 basis points last year. Assistant Governor Titanun Mallikamas said the central bank was preserving its policy space to use at the proper time, but was prepared to use additional monetary tools.
UNITED STATES
Disparities cost US$2.6tn
Racial and gender disparities have resulted in growing losses to the economy that amounted to US$2.6 trillion in 2019, according to a new study coauthored by Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly. The study estimated economic costs from persistent education and labor-market gaps over time, finding that losses have grown from US$1.9 trillion in 1990 as the population has become more racially diverse. GDP totaled US$21.4 trillion in 2019.
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook lambasted tech giants for “data exploitation,” saying that the practice of selling user data to target ads should be reformed. The iPhone maker is rolling out new privacy features that restrict how mobile apps, such as those from Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, gather data about users to target ads. “If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are not choices at all, then it doesn’t deserve our praise, it deserves reform,” Cook told the online Computers, Privacy and Data Protection Conference yesterday. Without naming specific businesses, Cook criticized companies’
Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported its first annual profit for last year, following a big jump in vehicle deliveries despite the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, and signaling confidence for more growth this year. The electric vehicle company benefited from scaled-up production at its factories in California and China, as it pushes forward with new plants in Texas and Germany that are expected to begin production this year. “This past year was transformative for Tesla,” the company said in its earnings report. “Despite unforeseen global challenges, we outpaced many trends seen elsewhere in the industry as we significantly increased volumes, profitability and
Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg last week called Australian lawmakers to discuss rules that would make Internet giants pay news outlets for content, but failed to persuade them to change policy, the country’s treasurer said yesterday. Zuckerberg “reached out to talk about the code and the impact on Facebook” and a constructive discussion followed among the social media billionaire, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Australian Minister for Communications Paul Fletcher. “No, Mark Zuckerberg didn’t convince me to back down if that’s what you’re asking,” Frydenberg told the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC), without giving further details of the meeting. A Facebook spokeswoman in Australia
‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’: Bing, a distant second to Google, which controls 94 percent of the search market, is ready to grow its presence, Scott Morrison told reporters Software giant Microsoft Corp is confident that its search product Bing can fill the gap in Australia if Google pulls its search over required payments to media outlets, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday. Australia has introduced laws that would force Internet giant Google and social media heavyweight Facebook Inc to negotiate payments to domestic media outlets whose content links drive traffic to their platforms. However, the firms have called the laws unworkable and last month said they would withdraw key services from Australia if the regulations went ahead. Those services include Google’s search engine, which has 94 percent of the