EQUITIES
TAIEX closes slightly higher
The TAIEX closed slightly higher yesterday as investors locked in gains ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. As the bellwether electronics sector took a pause after a strong showing in the past two trading sessions, buying rotated to select old economy and financial stocks, preventing the broader market from falling into negative territory by the end of the session, dealers said. The benchmark index closed up 11.27 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,771.32, on turnover of NT$275.782 billion (US$9.72 billion). Tomorrow is the final day of trading for the local equity market before the holiday. Yesterday’s “moderate turnover was evidence of a cautious mentality before the long holiday,” Cathay Futures Consultant Co (國泰證期顧問) analyst Boryi Chien (簡伯儀) said. Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$471 million of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
STOCK MARKETS
Posiflex trading to halt
Trading of Posiflex Technology Inc (振樺電子) shares is to be halted from today pending the release of information by the company, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. Posiflex, a Taiwan-based point-of-sale terminal brand, is to hold a news conference at 3pm today at the stock exchange. The company reported NT$8.09 billion in revenue for last year, down 16.99 percent from NT$9.75 billion in 2019. Net profit in the first three quarters of last year was NT$80.89 million, down 78 percent from the same period the previous year, due mainly to foreign exchange losses of NT$40 million. That translated into earnings per share of NT$1.08, company data showed. Posiflex shares rose 1.44 percent yesterday to close at NT$77.7. They have dropped 2.51 percent so far this year.
INTERNET
Online vendor arrested
An online vendor of tech gadgets was arrested in Taoyuan last month for allegedly swindling people by offering cheap iPhone 12s, but not delivering the phones, the Criminal Investigation Bureau said yesterday. The 28-year-old suspect was advertising the latest iPhones at NT$5,000 to NT$10,000 below the average retail price, and after making a few sales to earn trust, stopped deliveries, 2nd Investigation Corp Deputy Chief Lee Ming-tao (李明道) said. In one case of collective buying, the suspect allegedly defrauded people out of NT$2.8 million, Lee said. Police arrested the man at his home in Taoyuan on Wednesday last week, he said, adding that the sales had yielded an estimated NT$10 million. The suspect has been released on NT$20,000 bail and the case handed over to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office, police said.
ELECTRONICS
Hon Hai touts childcare
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday said that its 6,000 employees in Taiwan have had 1,052 babies since the company boosted childcare payments early last year. On Monday, Hon Hai unveiled an expanded childcare subsidy program in which the company pays NT$15,000 per month for each child aged under seven of an employee. The incentive is an expansion of a previous program that covered children up to three years old. Hon Hai first introduced a child subsidy in 2015 to encourage employees to have babies because the birthrate in Taiwan is falling. Under the latest conditions of the program, NT$1.26 million is paid per child by the time they turn seven, the company said.
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook lambasted tech giants for “data exploitation,” saying that the practice of selling user data to target ads should be reformed. The iPhone maker is rolling out new privacy features that restrict how mobile apps, such as those from Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, gather data about users to target ads. “If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are not choices at all, then it doesn’t deserve our praise, it deserves reform,” Cook told the online Computers, Privacy and Data Protection Conference yesterday. Without naming specific businesses, Cook criticized companies’
Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported its first annual profit for last year, following a big jump in vehicle deliveries despite the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, and signaling confidence for more growth this year. The electric vehicle company benefited from scaled-up production at its factories in California and China, as it pushes forward with new plants in Texas and Germany that are expected to begin production this year. “This past year was transformative for Tesla,” the company said in its earnings report. “Despite unforeseen global challenges, we outpaced many trends seen elsewhere in the industry as we significantly increased volumes, profitability and
Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg last week called Australian lawmakers to discuss rules that would make Internet giants pay news outlets for content, but failed to persuade them to change policy, the country’s treasurer said yesterday. Zuckerberg “reached out to talk about the code and the impact on Facebook” and a constructive discussion followed among the social media billionaire, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Australian Minister for Communications Paul Fletcher. “No, Mark Zuckerberg didn’t convince me to back down if that’s what you’re asking,” Frydenberg told the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC), without giving further details of the meeting. A Facebook spokeswoman in Australia
‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’: Bing, a distant second to Google, which controls 94 percent of the search market, is ready to grow its presence, Scott Morrison told reporters Software giant Microsoft Corp is confident that its search product Bing can fill the gap in Australia if Google pulls its search over required payments to media outlets, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday. Australia has introduced laws that would force Internet giant Google and social media heavyweight Facebook Inc to negotiate payments to domestic media outlets whose content links drive traffic to their platforms. However, the firms have called the laws unworkable and last month said they would withdraw key services from Australia if the regulations went ahead. Those services include Google’s search engine, which has 94 percent of the