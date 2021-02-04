Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

TAIEX closes slightly higher

The TAIEX closed slightly higher yesterday as investors locked in gains ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. As the bellwether electronics sector took a pause after a strong showing in the past two trading sessions, buying rotated to select old economy and financial stocks, preventing the broader market from falling into negative territory by the end of the session, dealers said. The benchmark index closed up 11.27 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,771.32, on turnover of NT$275.782 billion (US$9.72 billion). Tomorrow is the final day of trading for the local equity market before the holiday. Yesterday’s “moderate turnover was evidence of a cautious mentality before the long holiday,” Cathay Futures Consultant Co (國泰證期顧問) analyst Boryi Chien (簡伯儀) said. Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$471 million of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

STOCK MARKETS

Posiflex trading to halt

Trading of Posiflex Technology Inc (振樺電子) shares is to be halted from today pending the release of information by the company, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. Posiflex, a Taiwan-based point-of-sale terminal brand, is to hold a news conference at 3pm today at the stock exchange. The company reported NT$8.09 billion in revenue for last year, down 16.99 percent from NT$9.75 billion in 2019. Net profit in the first three quarters of last year was NT$80.89 million, down 78 percent from the same period the previous year, due mainly to foreign exchange losses of NT$40 million. That translated into earnings per share of NT$1.08, company data showed. Posiflex shares rose 1.44 percent yesterday to close at NT$77.7. They have dropped 2.51 percent so far this year.

INTERNET

Online vendor arrested

An online vendor of tech gadgets was arrested in Taoyuan last month for allegedly swindling people by offering cheap iPhone 12s, but not delivering the phones, the Criminal Investigation Bureau said yesterday. The 28-year-old suspect was advertising the latest iPhones at NT$5,000 to NT$10,000 below the average retail price, and after making a few sales to earn trust, stopped deliveries, 2nd Investigation Corp Deputy Chief Lee Ming-tao (李明道) said. In one case of collective buying, the suspect allegedly defrauded people out of NT$2.8 million, Lee said. Police arrested the man at his home in Taoyuan on Wednesday last week, he said, adding that the sales had yielded an estimated NT$10 million. The suspect has been released on NT$20,000 bail and the case handed over to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office, police said.

ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai touts childcare

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday said that its 6,000 employees in Taiwan have had 1,052 babies since the company boosted childcare payments early last year. On Monday, Hon Hai unveiled an expanded childcare subsidy program in which the company pays NT$15,000 per month for each child aged under seven of an employee. The incentive is an expansion of a previous program that covered children up to three years old. Hon Hai first introduced a child subsidy in 2015 to encourage employees to have babies because the birthrate in Taiwan is falling. Under the latest conditions of the program, NT$1.26 million is paid per child by the time they turn seven, the company said.