China Development tender offer for insurer succeeds

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控) yesterday said its public tender offer for China Life Insurance Co (中國人壽) was successful.

China Life shareholders with a combined 25.76 percent stake accepted its offer of NT$23.6 per share, higher than its previous target, China Development said.

The tender offer opened on Jan. 8 and closed on Tuesday. It was conditional on China Development being able to purchase at least 236.57 million China Life shares, or 5 percent of the total.

A sign bearing the logo of China Development Financial Holding Corp is pictured outside the company’s headquarters in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Lee Chin-hui, Taipei Times

China Development in a statement said that the condition has been satisfied, as a total of 1.21 billion shares, or 25.76 percent, has been registered to be sold to it.

Another condition was approval by the Fair Trade Commission, which was given on Jan. 20, it said.

As the number of shares registered to be sold exceeded the maximum number of shares that can be purchased — which is 1 billion, or 21.13 percent of China Life shares — China Development would prioritize shareholders who have registered to sell more than 1,000 shares over those who plan to sell fewer, it said.

“Some shareholders will be unable to sell their shares,” China Development spokesman Richard Chang (張立荃) said by telephone. “The maximum number of China Life shares to be acquired in the offer is firmly set at 1 billion, as we cannot change the limit due to regulations.”

The purchase of 1 billion China Life shares would cost NT$23.6 billion (US$831.66 million).

China Development has said it would use NT$10 billion it had raised from its corporate bonds, as well as NT$3 billion capital from its two units, CDIB Capital Group (中華開發資本) and KGI Securities Ltd (凱基證券), to help fund the acquisition.

The deal would be completed by Monday next week and boost China Development’s stake in China Life from 34.82 percent to 55.95 percent, it said.

The acquisition would also enable China Development to recognize 55.95 percent of China Life’s profits from next month onward, which would give more momentum to the financial conglomerate, it said.