Shining Building Business Co (鄉林建設) aims to launch NT$20 billion to NT$30 billion (US$704.8 million to US$1.06 billion) of new housing projects this year to take advantage of demand fueled by continued capital repatriation and low borrowing costs, Shining chairman Lai Cheng-i (賴正鎰) said yesterday.

The plan was announced even though the Taichung-based developer expects presale projects this year to fall 10 percent from last year as the central bank’s selective credit controls raise capital requirements.

“Shining will seek to introduce new projects valued between NT$20 billion and NT$30 billion a year in Taiwan, while more than doubling the volume to NT$70 billion to NT$80 billion in China,” Lai told a news conference in Taipei.

Shining Building Business Co chairman Lai Cheng-yi speaks at a news conference in Taipei on Feb. 12 last year. Photo: Lee Ya-wen, Taipei Times

The plan in Taiwan hinges on whether the company can secure plots after failed attempts in Kaohsiung and Taoyuan last year, when land prices rose to record highs, Lai said.

The company has launched a presale residential project in New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重) on a plot of more than 1,700 ping (5,620m2) that would feature small apartments of 20 to 45 ping, the most popular products in the past few years, he said.

Apartments of 60 ping and larger remain difficult to sell, due to their relative unaffordability, he added.

Shining is for the first time to have a presence in Changhua County next quarter, after limiting its development business to Taichung, New Taipei City and Taipei in the past, Lai said.

The number of wealthy households, defined as those with NT$100 million of savings deposits, is soaring in the county, which is widely considered as part of the greater Taichung area, Lai said, citing an internal survey.

Taichung reported the steepest housing price hikes last year, thanks to property fund inflows to cash in on improving infrastructure and convenient transportation, he said, adding that the trend is expected to benefit neighboring Changhua County.

If things proceed smoothly, Shining would unveil urban renewal projects in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華), Lai said, attributing repeated delays to unfavorable government policies, which could weigh on asking prices.

Expensive land and construction costs make price concessions unsavory, he said.

The company also plans to launch a new housing project in the third quarter in Chengdu, China, where it has been gaining know-how and confidence in property development over the years, Lai said.

Affiliated luxury hotel The Lalu (涵碧樓) near Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) in Nantou County has emerged unharmed from the COVID-19 pandemic due to a boom in domestic tourism, he said.

The resort property has outperformed other hotels in Taiwan for three consecutive years, judging by revenue per available room, the company said.