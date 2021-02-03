ELECTRONICS
Panasonic boosts forecasts
Panasonic Corp yesterday revised its full-year forecasts upward, citing sales growth and cost-cutting efforts. For the 2020-2021 financial year, the firm now expects a ￥150 billion (US$1.4 billion) profit on sales of ￥6.6 trillion. Its previous forecasts were for ￥100 billion and ￥6.5 trillion respectively. The hikes reflect “recent growth in sales” and the “strengthening of our business structure,” Panasonic said in a statement. For the period from April to December last year, the company posted net profit of ￥130.14 billion, down 27 percent year-on-year, on sales of ￥4.87 trillion, which were down 15 percent.
ENERGY
Siemens to cut 7,800 jobs
German group Siemens Energy yesterday said that it would cut 7,800 jobs over the next four years to reduce costs in a rapidly changing global energy market. The measures are aimed at improving the company’s “competitiveness by enhancing the long-term cost structure,” Siemens said. In total, about one employee in 12 would be affected in a group that employs about 90,000 people. About 3,000 jobs would be eliminated in Germany, 1,700 in the US and 3,100 at other locations. About three-quarters of the cuts, planned by the end of the 2025 financial year, would be made in management, administration and sales, it said.
ENERGY
Russian economy shrinks
Russia on Monday said that its economy last year contracted 3.1 percent as the oil producing nation faced COVID-19 lockdowns and a plunge in global crude prices. However, the drop was less severe than Russian authorities had expected, with the Central Bank of Russia having forecast a contraction of about 4.0 percent. The Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) attributed the drop to “restrictions imposed to combat the coronavirus and the fall in global demand for energy resources.” The Russian economy’s largest losses were in the hospitality, transport, culture and sport sectors, Rosstat said.
PERSIAN GULF
S&P outlines recovery rate
The business cycle in Persian Gulf countries is likely to take “several quarters at least to fully recover” from twin shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic and the drop in oil prices, S&P Global Ratings said in a report. Corporate and infrastructure companies in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council are expected to operate “conservatively” this year as the economy recovers, the report said. “Absent a substantial recovery in revenue generation, they are likely to focus on cost optimization, proactively managing their liquidity, and preserving their cash lows, while new investments will continue to take a back seat in most sectors,” S&P credit analyst Timucin Engin wrote in a report.
AIRLINES
Philippine firm to cut jobs
Philippine Airlines yesterday said that it would cut 2,300 jobs, or about one-third of its workforce, by the middle of next month as it continues to take a beating amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “This has been an extremely difficult and painful decision,” company president Gilbert Santa Maria said in a statement. The job cuts, first announced in October last year, include voluntary and involuntary separations, the company said. Demand for air travel is “still far from pre-pandemic levels,” Philippine Air said, adding that it is operating less than 30 percent of pre-pandemic weekly flights.
Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported its first annual profit for last year, following a big jump in vehicle deliveries despite the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, and signaling confidence for more growth this year. The electric vehicle company benefited from scaled-up production at its factories in California and China, as it pushes forward with new plants in Texas and Germany that are expected to begin production this year. “This past year was transformative for Tesla,” the company said in its earnings report. “Despite unforeseen global challenges, we outpaced many trends seen elsewhere in the industry as we significantly increased volumes, profitability and
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook lambasted tech giants for “data exploitation,” saying that the practice of selling user data to target ads should be reformed. The iPhone maker is rolling out new privacy features that restrict how mobile apps, such as those from Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, gather data about users to target ads. “If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are not choices at all, then it doesn’t deserve our praise, it deserves reform,” Cook told the online Computers, Privacy and Data Protection Conference yesterday. Without naming specific businesses, Cook criticized companies’
COMPETITION FOR CHIPS: Local chipmakers are already operating at full capacity, but agreed to raise it beyond 100 percent, and allocate the extra capacity for auto chips As automakers around the world face work stoppages due to a lack of chips, Taiwan’s leading chipmakers will “do their best” to “squeeze out more chips” for the global auto industry, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday after a lunch meeting with company representatives. Speaking after meeting with representatives of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電), Wang said that chipmakers agreed to help “as much as they can,” but added that it would not be easy. “Their production lines are already
Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg last week called Australian lawmakers to discuss rules that would make Internet giants pay news outlets for content, but failed to persuade them to change policy, the country’s treasurer said yesterday. Zuckerberg “reached out to talk about the code and the impact on Facebook” and a constructive discussion followed among the social media billionaire, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Australian Minister for Communications Paul Fletcher. “No, Mark Zuckerberg didn’t convince me to back down if that’s what you’re asking,” Frydenberg told the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC), without giving further details of the meeting. A Facebook spokeswoman in Australia