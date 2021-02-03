World Business Quick Take

Agencies





ELECTRONICS

Panasonic boosts forecasts

Panasonic Corp yesterday revised its full-year forecasts upward, citing sales growth and cost-cutting efforts. For the 2020-2021 financial year, the firm now expects a ￥150 billion (US$1.4 billion) profit on sales of ￥6.6 trillion. Its previous forecasts were for ￥100 billion and ￥6.5 trillion respectively. The hikes reflect “recent growth in sales” and the “strengthening of our business structure,” Panasonic said in a statement. For the period from April to December last year, the company posted net profit of ￥130.14 billion, down 27 percent year-on-year, on sales of ￥4.87 trillion, which were down 15 percent.

ENERGY

Siemens to cut 7,800 jobs

German group Siemens Energy yesterday said that it would cut 7,800 jobs over the next four years to reduce costs in a rapidly changing global energy market. The measures are aimed at improving the company’s “competitiveness by enhancing the long-term cost structure,” Siemens said. In total, about one employee in 12 would be affected in a group that employs about 90,000 people. About 3,000 jobs would be eliminated in Germany, 1,700 in the US and 3,100 at other locations. About three-quarters of the cuts, planned by the end of the 2025 financial year, would be made in management, administration and sales, it said.

ENERGY

Russian economy shrinks

Russia on Monday said that its economy last year contracted 3.1 percent as the oil producing nation faced COVID-19 lockdowns and a plunge in global crude prices. However, the drop was less severe than Russian authorities had expected, with the Central Bank of Russia having forecast a contraction of about 4.0 percent. The Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) attributed the drop to “restrictions imposed to combat the coronavirus and the fall in global demand for energy resources.” The Russian economy’s largest losses were in the hospitality, transport, culture and sport sectors, Rosstat said.

PERSIAN GULF

S&P outlines recovery rate

The business cycle in Persian Gulf countries is likely to take “several quarters at least to fully recover” from twin shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic and the drop in oil prices, S&P Global Ratings said in a report. Corporate and infrastructure companies in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council are expected to operate “conservatively” this year as the economy recovers, the report said. “Absent a substantial recovery in revenue generation, they are likely to focus on cost optimization, proactively managing their liquidity, and preserving their cash lows, while new investments will continue to take a back seat in most sectors,” S&P credit analyst Timucin Engin wrote in a report.

AIRLINES

Philippine firm to cut jobs

Philippine Airlines yesterday said that it would cut 2,300 jobs, or about one-third of its workforce, by the middle of next month as it continues to take a beating amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “This has been an extremely difficult and painful decision,” company president Gilbert Santa Maria said in a statement. The job cuts, first announced in October last year, include voluntary and involuntary separations, the company said. Demand for air travel is “still far from pre-pandemic levels,” Philippine Air said, adding that it is operating less than 30 percent of pre-pandemic weekly flights.