Google to spend US$3.8 million on bias settlement

Reuters, OAKLAND, California





Alphabet Inc’s Google is to spend US$3.8 million, including US$2.6 million in back pay, to settle allegations that it underpaid women and unfairly passed over women and Asians for job openings, the US Department of Labor said on Monday.

The allegations stemmed from a routine compliance audit several years ago required by Google’s status as a supplier of technology to the US federal government.

Google said it was pleased to have resolved the matter.

The US Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs had found “preliminary indicators” that Google from 2014 to 2017 at times underpaid 2,783 women in its software engineering group in Mountain View, California, and the Seattle area.

Investigators also found hiring rate differences that disadvantaged women and Asian candidates during the year ended Aug. 31, 2017, for software engineering roles in San Francisco; Sunnyvale, California; and Kirkland, Washington.

The settlement includes US$2.6 million in back pay to 5,500 employees and job candidates, and calls on Google to review hiring and salary practices.

Google is to set aside US$1.25 million for pay adjustments for engineers in Mountain View, Kirkland, Seattle and New York over the next five years, the settlement said.

Any unused funds would be spent on diversity efforts at Google, it said.

“We believe everyone should be paid based upon the work they do, not who they are, and invest heavily to make our hiring and compensation processes fair and unbiased,” Google said in a statement.