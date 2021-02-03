EQUITIES
TAIEX continues to rise
The TAIEX yesterday extended its momentum from a session earlier, increasing sharply to close above 15,700 points. Market attention focused on the bellwether electronics sector, as investors were encouraged by a strong showing in the tech-heavy NASDAQ overnight and rushed to pick up semiconductor stocks, in particular contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), dealers said. The benchmark index closed up 349.96 points, or 2.27 percent, at 15,760.05, on turnover of NT$306.734 billion (US$10.8 billion). TSMC rose 3.44 percent to close at NT$632. In the first two sessions of this week, TSMC bounced back by 6.94 percent after a plunge of 8.94 percent last week. Foreign institutional investors yesterday bought a net NT$9.29 billion of shares on the main board after a net buy of NT$14.59 billion a day earlier, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
BANKING
Watchlist inclusion clarified
The central bank said that its current account and trade surpluses, rather than currency intervention, were the reasons cited for its inclusion on the US Department of the Treasury’s foreign exchange watchlist in December last year. Being added to the list “apparently has nothing to do with the bank’s intervention in the forex market,” the central bank said in a statement on Sunday, responding to a Bloomberg News article last week about currency speculation. Taiwan was included on the watchlist because its trade surplus with the US and its current account surplus exceeded the department’s criteria, the central bank said. The bank denied that the US had urged Taiwan to allow the New Taiwan dollar to appreciate further. The department said in its December report that “Taiwan should allow the New Taiwan dollar to appreciate to help reduce its large and durable external surpluses.”
MANUFACTURING
IKKA to list on main board
IKKA Holdings (Cayman) Ltd (第一化成控股開曼) has gained approval to list its shares on the nation’s main board, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. With paid-in capital of NT$220 million, IKKA engages mainly in the manufacturing and research of plastic automotive parts and modules, as well as business machine parts and residential equipment parts. The company, a subsidiary of AVY Precision Technology Inc (應華精密), has operations in Taiwan, China, Japan, Malaysia and Vietnam, and reported earnings per share of NT$5.63 in 2019. The stock exchange did not say when the company would debut its shares on the main board. Separately, the beneficiary certificates of CTBC Hang Seng China High Dividend Yield ETF issued by CTBC Investments Co (中國信託投信) are to be listed on the main board tomorrow, the stock exchange said.
COSMETICS
Chlitina receives top award
Chlitina Holding Ltd (麗豐), which makes and sells cosmetics and skincare products, yesterday said that its Youthkeeper Serum anti-aging product has been awarded a Top Innovation award from the Victoires de la Beaute in Paris. The company said in a news release that the anti-aging serum, launched in China in November last year, was formulated using patented technology developed in-house — an advanced nanostructured lipid carrier. The Victoires de la Beaute gala is to be held virtually at a later date, but the list of awarded products has already been posted on the Victoires de la Beaute Web site.
Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported its first annual profit for last year, following a big jump in vehicle deliveries despite the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, and signaling confidence for more growth this year. The electric vehicle company benefited from scaled-up production at its factories in California and China, as it pushes forward with new plants in Texas and Germany that are expected to begin production this year. “This past year was transformative for Tesla,” the company said in its earnings report. “Despite unforeseen global challenges, we outpaced many trends seen elsewhere in the industry as we significantly increased volumes, profitability and
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook lambasted tech giants for “data exploitation,” saying that the practice of selling user data to target ads should be reformed. The iPhone maker is rolling out new privacy features that restrict how mobile apps, such as those from Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, gather data about users to target ads. “If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are not choices at all, then it doesn’t deserve our praise, it deserves reform,” Cook told the online Computers, Privacy and Data Protection Conference yesterday. Without naming specific businesses, Cook criticized companies’
COMPETITION FOR CHIPS: Local chipmakers are already operating at full capacity, but agreed to raise it beyond 100 percent, and allocate the extra capacity for auto chips As automakers around the world face work stoppages due to a lack of chips, Taiwan’s leading chipmakers will “do their best” to “squeeze out more chips” for the global auto industry, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday after a lunch meeting with company representatives. Speaking after meeting with representatives of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電), Wang said that chipmakers agreed to help “as much as they can,” but added that it would not be easy. “Their production lines are already
Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg last week called Australian lawmakers to discuss rules that would make Internet giants pay news outlets for content, but failed to persuade them to change policy, the country’s treasurer said yesterday. Zuckerberg “reached out to talk about the code and the impact on Facebook” and a constructive discussion followed among the social media billionaire, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Australian Minister for Communications Paul Fletcher. “No, Mark Zuckerberg didn’t convince me to back down if that’s what you’re asking,” Frydenberg told the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC), without giving further details of the meeting. A Facebook spokeswoman in Australia