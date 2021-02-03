Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies





EQUITIES

TAIEX continues to rise

The TAIEX yesterday extended its momentum from a session earlier, increasing sharply to close above 15,700 points. Market attention focused on the bellwether electronics sector, as investors were encouraged by a strong showing in the tech-heavy NASDAQ overnight and rushed to pick up semiconductor stocks, in particular contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), dealers said. The benchmark index closed up 349.96 points, or 2.27 percent, at 15,760.05, on turnover of NT$306.734 billion (US$10.8 billion). TSMC rose 3.44 percent to close at NT$632. In the first two sessions of this week, TSMC bounced back by 6.94 percent after a plunge of 8.94 percent last week. Foreign institutional investors yesterday bought a net NT$9.29 billion of shares on the main board after a net buy of NT$14.59 billion a day earlier, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

BANKING

Watchlist inclusion clarified

The central bank said that its current account and trade surpluses, rather than currency intervention, were the reasons cited for its inclusion on the US Department of the Treasury’s foreign exchange watchlist in December last year. Being added to the list “apparently has nothing to do with the bank’s intervention in the forex market,” the central bank said in a statement on Sunday, responding to a Bloomberg News article last week about currency speculation. Taiwan was included on the watchlist because its trade surplus with the US and its current account surplus exceeded the department’s criteria, the central bank said. The bank denied that the US had urged Taiwan to allow the New Taiwan dollar to appreciate further. The department said in its December report that “Taiwan should allow the New Taiwan dollar to appreciate to help reduce its large and durable external surpluses.”

MANUFACTURING

IKKA to list on main board

IKKA Holdings (Cayman) Ltd (第一化成控股開曼) has gained approval to list its shares on the nation’s main board, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. With paid-in capital of NT$220 million, IKKA engages mainly in the manufacturing and research of plastic automotive parts and modules, as well as business machine parts and residential equipment parts. The company, a subsidiary of AVY Precision Technology Inc (應華精密), has operations in Taiwan, China, Japan, Malaysia and Vietnam, and reported earnings per share of NT$5.63 in 2019. The stock exchange did not say when the company would debut its shares on the main board. Separately, the beneficiary certificates of CTBC Hang Seng China High Dividend Yield ETF issued by CTBC Investments Co (中國信託投信) are to be listed on the main board tomorrow, the stock exchange said.

COSMETICS

Chlitina receives top award

Chlitina Holding Ltd (麗豐), which makes and sells cosmetics and skincare products, yesterday said that its Youthkeeper Serum anti-aging product has been awarded a Top Innovation award from the Victoires de la Beaute in Paris. The company said in a news release that the anti-aging serum, launched in China in November last year, was formulated using patented technology developed in-house — an advanced nanostructured lipid carrier. The Victoires de la Beaute gala is to be held virtually at a later date, but the list of awarded products has already been posted on the Victoires de la Beaute Web site.