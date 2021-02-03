MediaTek Inc (聯發科) on Monday released a 5G chip aimed at helping it gain market share in the US.
Along with Qualcomm Inc and Samsung Electronics Co, MediaTek is one of the few suppliers of modem chips that help devices such as smartphones connect to cellular data networks.
The Taiwanese IC designer supplies chips to phone makers such as Xiaomi Corp (小米) and LG Electronics Inc, among others.
Photo: CNA
To date, MediaTek’s 5G chips have been compatible with only the “sub-6” variant of 5G networks, which is the variety being widely used in countries such as China.
MediaTek’s modem chip announced on Monday, called the M80, also supports millimeter-wave (mmWave) technology, which is being used by US carriers such as Verizon Communications Inc.
Verizon uses the name “5G Ultra Wideband” for the service.
Qualcomm is the dominant supplier of chips that take advantage of the mmWave technology, with its chips used in the US versions of Apple Inc’s iPhone 12.
Finbarr Moynihan, general manager of MediaTek’s international corporate sales, told reporters in an interview that the company hopes to win more contracts to supply chips for US models.
“It’s a very different market, in terms of the operator landscape and the technology requirements, but we’ve been very pleased to [post] some solid progress in our volume and market share” with handset makers such as Samsung and LG, Moynihan said.
M80 supports ultra-fast speeds on non-standalone and standalone architectures, with a peak downlink speed of 7.67 gigabits per second (Gbps) and peak uplink speed of 3.76Gbps, and also offers power savings, MediaTek said.
The new chip can be used on smartphones, PCs and portable Wi-Fi hotspot devices, it said.
MediaTek’s 5G products also include the T700, which would power 5G PCs set to hit the market this year, and the T750 chipset for 5G fixed wireless access routers and mobile hotspot devices.
Additional reporting by CNA
