Housing transactions last month totaled 24,052 units in the nation’s six special municipalities, falling 8.3 percent from a month earlier, data compiled by real-estate agencies and released on Monday showed.

The volume was a 55.2 percent increase from a year earlier, the data showed.

The monthly decline indicated that the central bank’s credit controls had begun to weigh on the market, while the annual gain suggested a sturdy recovery, aided by a stable economy and ultra-low interest rates, real-estate agents said.

Transactions in Taipei dropped 8.7 percent from the previous month to 2,968, while in New Taipei City they dropped 10.6 percent to 5,726, the data showed.

“It appears that the central bank’s selective credit controls cooled the market, with the January data mostly reflecting deals closed in December,” Evertrust Rehouse Co (永慶房屋) spokesman Jay Hsieh (謝志傑) said in a statement.

The central bank on Dec. 8 last year placed limits on the loan-to-value ratio of 55 to 60 percent for corporate home buyers, multiple homeowners, as well as unsold houses and land financing, in a bid to curb property price hikes.

The pace of the monthly retreat was moderate and likely short-lived, once people understand that tightened credit controls would not affect real demand, namely first-home buyers and those with relocation needs, Hsieh said.

Transactions in Taoyuan fell 13 percent month-on-month to 4,128, while in Kaohsiung they shrank 15 percent to 3,617 and in Tainan shed 8 percent to 2,077, the data showed.

Transactions in Taichung bucked the downtrend, rising 5 percent monthly to 5,536 as developers completed construction of residential projects, Hsieh said.

Evertrust welcomes the latest credit control measures, as they would help rein in unaffordability, the company said.

Sinyi Realty Co (信義房屋) said that transactions in the six cities might soften further this month.

The Lunar New Year holiday is this month, while last year part of it was in January, providing an unfavorable comparison base, Sinyi research manager Tseng Ching-der (曾進德) said in a release.

However, excess liquidity and record-low borrowing costs amid a continued economic recovery would continue to support the market, Tseng said.