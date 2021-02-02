Silver took center stage in the retail investor frenzy sweeping through markets, sending the metal to a five-month high and fueling a debate over the power of Reddit-inspired speculators to take on ever-bigger targets.
Most-active futures jumped as much as 9.5 percent to US$29.47 an ounce on the Comex, after a weekend buying binge that overwhelmed online sellers of silver coins and bars from the US to Australia.
BlackRock Inc’s iShares Silver Trust, the largest exchange-traded product tracking the metal, recorded an unprecedented US$944 million net inflow on Friday.
Photo: Reuters
Like the buying stampede in GameStop Corp and other small-cap stocks that has captivated the financial world in the past few weeks, silver’s advance can be traced to Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum.
One post last week declared the metal “THE BIGGEST SHORT IN THE WORLD” and encouraged traders to pile into the iShares trust as a way to stick it to big banks.
Yet silver differs in important ways from stocks like GameStop. For one, the scope for a short squeeze in silver is far less obvious: Money managers have had a net-long position on the metal since mid-2019, futures and options data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission show.
The market for silver is also by some measures much deeper than those for smaller stocks like GameStop. The bricks-and-mortar video game retailer had a market capitalization of about US$1.4 billion in the middle of last month, before the Reddit frenzy sent the company’s value soaring more than 16-fold.
By contrast, the value of silver sitting in vaults in London is alone worth about US$48 billion.
What is more, it is unclear how long retail investors will stick to the silver trade. Already some prominent members of the WallStreetBets forum have advised against it, with some noting that Ken Griffin’s Citadel Advisors LLC, a favorite bogeyman of the Reddit crowd, is listed as one of the biggest shareholders of the iShares silver trust.
Whether or not the rally fizzles, it could have ramifications beyond what has typically been a relatively niche corner of the commodities world.
As the first high-profile target of the retail frenzy to start trading yesterday, silver might help set the tone this week for managers trying to gauge how Reddit-fueled volatility would impact their risk models and potentially cascade from one asset to the next.
“Last week’s events have shown it to be unwise to doubt the purchasing power of retail investors, and this has been sufficiently demonstrated again on the silver market,” Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (華僑銀行) economist Howie Lee said. “They may find it a bit harder to squeeze the silver market than they did with GameStop — the former is much bigger and more liquid — but the momentum looks like it rests with them at the moment.”
Silver has performed well over the past year, rallying more than 60 percent on a weaker US dollar and hopes for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It has also attracted bullish commentary from some of the biggest Wall Street banks. Goldman Sachs Group Inc described silver as the “preferred precious metal” in a Jan. 27 research note that had a price target of US$30 an ounce.
Net-bullish bets by money managers rose to a three-week high in the week to Tuesday last week, according to CFTC data compiled by Bloomberg.
Still, that has not stopped some retail investors from piling in. By Sunday, sellers of physical silver including Apmex — often called the Walmart Inc of precious metals products in North America — said they were unable to process orders until Asian markets opened because of record demand.
Apmex chief executive officer Ken Lewis said the decision to temporarily suspend silver sales was unprecedented in the company’s history and that it might take longer than usual to fill orders going forward.
“As we evaluate the markets, it is difficult to know where silver’s price and demand will go in the coming day and weeks,” Lewis said, adding that his firm is “locking up any metal we can find in the marketplace.”
Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported its first annual profit for last year, following a big jump in vehicle deliveries despite the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, and signaling confidence for more growth this year. The electric vehicle company benefited from scaled-up production at its factories in California and China, as it pushes forward with new plants in Texas and Germany that are expected to begin production this year. “This past year was transformative for Tesla,” the company said in its earnings report. “Despite unforeseen global challenges, we outpaced many trends seen elsewhere in the industry as we significantly increased volumes, profitability and
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook lambasted tech giants for “data exploitation,” saying that the practice of selling user data to target ads should be reformed. The iPhone maker is rolling out new privacy features that restrict how mobile apps, such as those from Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, gather data about users to target ads. “If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are not choices at all, then it doesn’t deserve our praise, it deserves reform,” Cook told the online Computers, Privacy and Data Protection Conference yesterday. Without naming specific businesses, Cook criticized companies’
COMPETITION FOR CHIPS: Local chipmakers are already operating at full capacity, but agreed to raise it beyond 100 percent, and allocate the extra capacity for auto chips As automakers around the world face work stoppages due to a lack of chips, Taiwan’s leading chipmakers will “do their best” to “squeeze out more chips” for the global auto industry, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday after a lunch meeting with company representatives. Speaking after meeting with representatives of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電), Wang said that chipmakers agreed to help “as much as they can,” but added that it would not be easy. “Their production lines are already
COMMITMENT: The office in Banciao is its first hardware engineering facility outside the US and is to start hiring talent for work on AI, cloud-based apps and Pixel phones Google yesterday opened a new office in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋), the company’s first hardware engineering facility outside the US. “As a Taiwanese and an engineer, it’s extremely heartwarming to see how Taiwan has grown to be a critical hub for global innovation and hardware manufacturing,” Google vice president of hardware Elmer Peng (彭昱鈞) said. The 16-floor office in the Taipei Far Eastern Telecom Park is to be used to develop Google’s hardware products, including Nest smart devices, Pixel phones and Chromecast streaming media players. Google has increased the number of its employees in Taiwan 10-fold over the past