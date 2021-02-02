Silver spikes to five-month high as retail investors swarm their biggest target yet

Bloomberg





Silver took center stage in the retail investor frenzy sweeping through markets, sending the metal to a five-month high and fueling a debate over the power of Reddit-inspired speculators to take on ever-bigger targets.

Most-active futures jumped as much as 9.5 percent to US$29.47 an ounce on the Comex, after a weekend buying binge that overwhelmed online sellers of silver coins and bars from the US to Australia.

BlackRock Inc’s iShares Silver Trust, the largest exchange-traded product tracking the metal, recorded an unprecedented US$944 million net inflow on Friday.

A person holds a smartphone displaying the Reddit logo next to a WallStreetBets logo in an arranged photograph taken on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

Like the buying stampede in GameStop Corp and other small-cap stocks that has captivated the financial world in the past few weeks, silver’s advance can be traced to Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum.

One post last week declared the metal “THE BIGGEST SHORT IN THE WORLD” and encouraged traders to pile into the iShares trust as a way to stick it to big banks.

Yet silver differs in important ways from stocks like GameStop. For one, the scope for a short squeeze in silver is far less obvious: Money managers have had a net-long position on the metal since mid-2019, futures and options data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission show.

The market for silver is also by some measures much deeper than those for smaller stocks like GameStop. The bricks-and-mortar video game retailer had a market capitalization of about US$1.4 billion in the middle of last month, before the Reddit frenzy sent the company’s value soaring more than 16-fold.

By contrast, the value of silver sitting in vaults in London is alone worth about US$48 billion.

What is more, it is unclear how long retail investors will stick to the silver trade. Already some prominent members of the WallStreetBets forum have advised against it, with some noting that Ken Griffin’s Citadel Advisors LLC, a favorite bogeyman of the Reddit crowd, is listed as one of the biggest shareholders of the iShares silver trust.

Whether or not the rally fizzles, it could have ramifications beyond what has typically been a relatively niche corner of the commodities world.

As the first high-profile target of the retail frenzy to start trading yesterday, silver might help set the tone this week for managers trying to gauge how Reddit-fueled volatility would impact their risk models and potentially cascade from one asset to the next.

“Last week’s events have shown it to be unwise to doubt the purchasing power of retail investors, and this has been sufficiently demonstrated again on the silver market,” Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (華僑銀行) economist Howie Lee said. “They may find it a bit harder to squeeze the silver market than they did with GameStop — the former is much bigger and more liquid — but the momentum looks like it rests with them at the moment.”

Silver has performed well over the past year, rallying more than 60 percent on a weaker US dollar and hopes for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has also attracted bullish commentary from some of the biggest Wall Street banks. Goldman Sachs Group Inc described silver as the “preferred precious metal” in a Jan. 27 research note that had a price target of US$30 an ounce.

Net-bullish bets by money managers rose to a three-week high in the week to Tuesday last week, according to CFTC data compiled by Bloomberg.

Still, that has not stopped some retail investors from piling in. By Sunday, sellers of physical silver including Apmex — often called the Walmart Inc of precious metals products in North America — said they were unable to process orders until Asian markets opened because of record demand.

Apmex chief executive officer Ken Lewis said the decision to temporarily suspend silver sales was unprecedented in the company’s history and that it might take longer than usual to fill orders going forward.

“As we evaluate the markets, it is difficult to know where silver’s price and demand will go in the coming day and weeks,” Lewis said, adding that his firm is “locking up any metal we can find in the marketplace.”