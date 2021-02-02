Japan Airlines Co (JAL) expects a worse loss this fiscal year than previously forecast as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on international demand for travel.
The nation’s flag carrier is now forecasting a net loss of ￥300 billion (US$2.9 billion) for the 12 months ending on March 31 and sales of ￥460 billion, according to an exchange filing yesterday.
For the third quarter, JAL reported a net loss of ￥51.5 billion, wider than the ￥36.9 billion estimated by analysts. Sales for the period were ￥161.8 billion versus the ￥170 billion forecast.
Photo: AFP
Airlines in Japan are facing a grim outlook as COVID-19 cases rise and the nation extends its state of emergency. Surging virus numbers in Asia’s second-biggest economy could have limited JAL’s traffic in the third quarter of last year to just 27 percent of pre-pandemic levels, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts said last month.
Japan is also still yet to reach a conclusion on whether to go ahead with the Olympics later this year.
While Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, and the Japanese government are pledging to forge ahead, a Japan Broadcasting Corp poll showed that almost 80 percent of people think the Games should be canceled or postponed.
The nation’s other big airline, ANA Holdings Inc, on Friday reported a quarterly operating loss that was slightly narrower than analysts’ estimates. ANA’s pledge to get back into the black next fiscal year looks challenging considering the pandemic shows no sign of abating.
Separately, Ryanair Holdings PLC said it is betting on a rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines to deliver a late-summer travel surge after forecasting losses of up to 950 million euros (US$1.1 billion) in the year through next month.
While a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe means Easter is “essentially a writeoff,” the passenger tally might recover to 50 to 70 percent of normal levels in the peak months of July, August and September as more people get the jab, chief executive officer Michael O’Leary said in an interview yesterday.
“You’re going to see a dramatically accelerated rate of vaccination across the European Union,” O’Leary said. “That’s the point where we are released from these restrictions. Short-haul travel will recover strongly and quickly. There is huge suppressed travel demand in Europe.”
Europe’s biggest discount airline expects to carry as few as 26 million people in the current 12 months compared with 149 million in fiscal 2020 as the emergence of new coronavirus variants drives further spikes in case numbers.
Governments have responded with tougher rules and told citizens that it is premature to book summer holidays.
Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported its first annual profit for last year, following a big jump in vehicle deliveries despite the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, and signaling confidence for more growth this year. The electric vehicle company benefited from scaled-up production at its factories in California and China, as it pushes forward with new plants in Texas and Germany that are expected to begin production this year. “This past year was transformative for Tesla,” the company said in its earnings report. “Despite unforeseen global challenges, we outpaced many trends seen elsewhere in the industry as we significantly increased volumes, profitability and
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook lambasted tech giants for “data exploitation,” saying that the practice of selling user data to target ads should be reformed. The iPhone maker is rolling out new privacy features that restrict how mobile apps, such as those from Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, gather data about users to target ads. “If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are not choices at all, then it doesn’t deserve our praise, it deserves reform,” Cook told the online Computers, Privacy and Data Protection Conference yesterday. Without naming specific businesses, Cook criticized companies’
COMPETITION FOR CHIPS: Local chipmakers are already operating at full capacity, but agreed to raise it beyond 100 percent, and allocate the extra capacity for auto chips As automakers around the world face work stoppages due to a lack of chips, Taiwan’s leading chipmakers will “do their best” to “squeeze out more chips” for the global auto industry, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday after a lunch meeting with company representatives. Speaking after meeting with representatives of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電), Wang said that chipmakers agreed to help “as much as they can,” but added that it would not be easy. “Their production lines are already
COMMITMENT: The office in Banciao is its first hardware engineering facility outside the US and is to start hiring talent for work on AI, cloud-based apps and Pixel phones Google yesterday opened a new office in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋), the company’s first hardware engineering facility outside the US. “As a Taiwanese and an engineer, it’s extremely heartwarming to see how Taiwan has grown to be a critical hub for global innovation and hardware manufacturing,” Google vice president of hardware Elmer Peng (彭昱鈞) said. The 16-floor office in the Taipei Far Eastern Telecom Park is to be used to develop Google’s hardware products, including Nest smart devices, Pixel phones and Chromecast streaming media players. Google has increased the number of its employees in Taiwan 10-fold over the past