Manufacturing in China and Japan last month suffered amid a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, while Taiwan and South Korea saw improvements, underscoring the fragile and uneven nature of the region’s economic recovery.
There were also gains for factory activity in India, Indonesia and the Philippines.
“Asian industry looks likely to remain strong in the near term, helping economic recoveries to stay on track,” Capital Economics Ltd Asia economist Alex Holmes wrote after the release of the data. “Buoyant global demand for electronics — a key driver of strong industrial output — will probably fade slightly further ahead, as the virus is suppressed by vaccination and some consumer spending switches back to services. But this will be gradual and is unlikely to happen for a few months.”
Photo: Chinatopix via AP
Factory activity quickened in major chip exporters Taiwan and South Korea as they benefited from continued brisk demand for semiconductors crucial to work-from-home information technology goods.
However, China’s manufacturing activity expanded at the slowest pace in seven months, weighed down by falling export orders.
Japan also saw factory activity slip back into contraction as a new state of emergency, implemented last month, hit operating conditions, purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data showed yesterday.
Takeshi Okuwaki, an economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute in Tokyo, said Japanese manufacturers might reduce output as the state of emergency would unavoidably hurt the economy.
“A shortage of chip supply will take time to fix, which will also weigh on Japan’s automobile production,” he said.
China’s Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI dropped to 51.5 last month, its lowest level since June last year and easing from December’s reading of 53.
Although it remains above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction, the index was below a median market forecast for a reading of 52.7.
The survey broadly aligned with Beijing’s official PMI released on Sunday, which showed the recovery in factory activity slowing as local COVID-19 cases rose.
Japan’s final au Jibun Bank PMI fell to 49.8 from the previous month’s 50 reading, as fresh state of emergency measures in areas accounting for 55 percent of the country’s population hurt employment and output.
That was in stark contrast to South Korea, where factory activity rose at its fastest pace in a decade thanks to soaring exports.
Separate data showed that South Korea’s exports jumped 11.4 percent last month from a year earlier to mark a third straight month of gains due in part to surging sales of memory chips.
South Korea experienced its third and strongest wave of infections this winter, but is seeing a gradual decline in new cases.
In India, factory activity expanded at its strongest pace in three months, fueled by a continued recovery in demand and output.
Manufacturing activity in Indonesia increased at a faster pace last month than in December, and stopped contracting in the Philippines.
However, activity shrank in Malaysia and rose at a slower pace in Vietnam, the PMI data showed.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
