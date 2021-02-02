Chip sales last year rose 6.5 percent globally: SIA

Global semiconductor sales rose 6.5 percent last year as a recovery in the last three months of the year helped offset a sharp dropoff in March and April, when stay-at-home orders were introduced around the world to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global sales were US$439 billion last year, according to data from the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), a trade group that represents most US chipmakers along with many international firms.

Sales from US chipmakers were about US$208 billion, or about 47 percent of the total, the group said.

Chip sales into the US were US$94.15 billion, up 19.8 percent from the previous year.

Falan Yinug, SIA’s director of industry statistics and economic policy, said much of the rise in US purchasing was driven by high-end memory chips used in applications such as data centers.

US tech companies such as Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc’s Google all saw dramatic rises in the use of cloud computing over the course of last year as businesses adapted to working from home.

While US-based companies represented nearly half of semiconductor sales, they represented only about 12 percent of chip manufacturing capacity last year.

That is down from 37 percent in 1990, as most US companies now source their chips from factories in Asia.

SIA president and chief executive John Neuffer said legislation that was passed last year to provide incentives to chip factories in the US could help change that figure this year.

The law could provide funding to US companies, such as Intel Corp or GlobalFoundries Inc, as well as foreign firms such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) or Samsung Electronics Co.

“Over the next 10 years, semiconductor manufacturing is going to grow 56 percent,” Neuffer said.