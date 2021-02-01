Factory activity in China slowed slightly last month, official data showed yesterday, as the country rushed to stamp out a COVID-19 wave in northern China.
The purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activity, came in at 51.3 last month, as the world’s second-largest economy tightened COVID-19 precautions ahead of the Lunar New Year.
The figure was slightly below December’s reading of 51.9, although still above the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction.
Photo: Reuters
“Recently, local clusters of the epidemic emerged successively in many places across the country, and the production and operations of some enterprises were temporarily affected,” Chinese National Bureau of Statistics senior statistician Zhao Qinghe (趙清河) said.
Zhao added that the period around the Lunar New Year is traditionally an “off-peak season” for the manufacturing industry.
The data indicated that the business climate remains weak for small firms, although domestic consumption picked up ahead of the festive period.
Export demand slowed after Christmas as the pandemic continued spreading worldwide, the bureau added.
China’s nonmanufacturing PMI saw a larger drop to 52.4, from 55.7 in December, taking a bigger hit from the domestic virus resurgence.
Industries including accommodation and catering saw a “more significant” drop in activity, while the construction industry went into an off-season.
The fall in the PMI reflects weakening growth momentum due to government measures to contain the new COVID-19 wave, including tightening social distancing rules, reimposing lockdowns and travel bans in some parts of China, Nomura Holdings Inc chief China economist Lu Ting (陸挺) said.
“The inevitable, seasonal rise in population mobility and family gatherings in coming weeks, albeit likely much smaller than their pre-pandemic levels, may keep these COVID-19 prevention measures in place for a longer time,” he added.
Accordingly, nonmanufacturing activity could dip further this month, he said.
With migrant workers encouraged to stay in the cities where they work this year instead of returning home, manufacturing PMI might rebound slightly this month, Lu said.
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook lambasted tech giants for “data exploitation,” saying that the practice of selling user data to target ads should be reformed. The iPhone maker is rolling out new privacy features that restrict how mobile apps, such as those from Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, gather data about users to target ads. “If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are not choices at all, then it doesn’t deserve our praise, it deserves reform,” Cook told the online Computers, Privacy and Data Protection Conference yesterday. Without naming specific businesses, Cook criticized companies’
Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported its first annual profit for last year, following a big jump in vehicle deliveries despite the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, and signaling confidence for more growth this year. The electric vehicle company benefited from scaled-up production at its factories in California and China, as it pushes forward with new plants in Texas and Germany that are expected to begin production this year. “This past year was transformative for Tesla,” the company said in its earnings report. “Despite unforeseen global challenges, we outpaced many trends seen elsewhere in the industry as we significantly increased volumes, profitability and
COMPETITION FOR CHIPS: Local chipmakers are already operating at full capacity, but agreed to raise it beyond 100 percent, and allocate the extra capacity for auto chips As automakers around the world face work stoppages due to a lack of chips, Taiwan’s leading chipmakers will “do their best” to “squeeze out more chips” for the global auto industry, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday after a lunch meeting with company representatives. Speaking after meeting with representatives of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電), Wang said that chipmakers agreed to help “as much as they can,” but added that it would not be easy. “Their production lines are already
COMMITMENT: The office in Banciao is its first hardware engineering facility outside the US and is to start hiring talent for work on AI, cloud-based apps and Pixel phones Google yesterday opened a new office in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋), the company’s first hardware engineering facility outside the US. “As a Taiwanese and an engineer, it’s extremely heartwarming to see how Taiwan has grown to be a critical hub for global innovation and hardware manufacturing,” Google vice president of hardware Elmer Peng (彭昱鈞) said. The 16-floor office in the Taipei Far Eastern Telecom Park is to be used to develop Google’s hardware products, including Nest smart devices, Pixel phones and Chromecast streaming media players. Google has increased the number of its employees in Taiwan 10-fold over the past