CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would cut gasoline and diesel prices for this week, ending nine consecutive weeks of price hikes.
CPC said that it would reduce gasoline prices by NT$0.1 per liter to NT$25.0, NT$26.5 and NT$28.5 for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively.
The price for premium diesel would also fall NT$0.1 per liter to NT$22.3, it added.
Formosa Petrochemical would also lower its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline by NT$0.1 per liter to NT$25.0, NT$26.6 and NT$28.5 respectively, while premium diesel would be NT$0.1 per liter lower at NT$22.1, it said.
The new prices take effect today.
The global crude oil market seesawed last week, affected by news about a pledge by Libya to cut output, a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China, new lockdowns in some countries and the unexpected drop in US commercial crude oil inventories, CPC and Formosa said in their statements.
Based on CPC’s floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil last week decreased 0.22 percent from a week earlier, it said.
Separately, CPC said that there would be no price adjustments for liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas this month, as high demand is expected for the Lunar New Year holiday.
The decision was made in accordance with the government’s policy to help stabilize domestic consumer prices, CPC said.
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook lambasted tech giants for “data exploitation,” saying that the practice of selling user data to target ads should be reformed. The iPhone maker is rolling out new privacy features that restrict how mobile apps, such as those from Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, gather data about users to target ads. “If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are not choices at all, then it doesn’t deserve our praise, it deserves reform,” Cook told the online Computers, Privacy and Data Protection Conference yesterday. Without naming specific businesses, Cook criticized companies’
Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported its first annual profit for last year, following a big jump in vehicle deliveries despite the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, and signaling confidence for more growth this year. The electric vehicle company benefited from scaled-up production at its factories in California and China, as it pushes forward with new plants in Texas and Germany that are expected to begin production this year. “This past year was transformative for Tesla,” the company said in its earnings report. “Despite unforeseen global challenges, we outpaced many trends seen elsewhere in the industry as we significantly increased volumes, profitability and
COMPETITION FOR CHIPS: Local chipmakers are already operating at full capacity, but agreed to raise it beyond 100 percent, and allocate the extra capacity for auto chips As automakers around the world face work stoppages due to a lack of chips, Taiwan’s leading chipmakers will “do their best” to “squeeze out more chips” for the global auto industry, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday after a lunch meeting with company representatives. Speaking after meeting with representatives of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電), Wang said that chipmakers agreed to help “as much as they can,” but added that it would not be easy. “Their production lines are already
COMMITMENT: The office in Banciao is its first hardware engineering facility outside the US and is to start hiring talent for work on AI, cloud-based apps and Pixel phones Google yesterday opened a new office in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋), the company’s first hardware engineering facility outside the US. “As a Taiwanese and an engineer, it’s extremely heartwarming to see how Taiwan has grown to be a critical hub for global innovation and hardware manufacturing,” Google vice president of hardware Elmer Peng (彭昱鈞) said. The 16-floor office in the Taipei Far Eastern Telecom Park is to be used to develop Google’s hardware products, including Nest smart devices, Pixel phones and Chromecast streaming media players. Google has increased the number of its employees in Taiwan 10-fold over the past