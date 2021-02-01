Apple Inc reclaimed its position as the world’s second-largest smartphone vendor last year, overtaking Huawei Technologies Co (華為), after posting higher shipments of its iPhones than any of its competitors last quarter, International Data Corp (IDC) said in a report on Wednesday.
Samsung Electronics Co shipped the second-highest number of smartphones last quarter, but remained in the top spot for the whole of last year, it said.
Huawei fell to the fifth spot in the fourth quarter and finished the year in third place, as US trade sanctions affected the Chinese firm, IDC said.
In the October-to-December quarter, Apple shipped 90.1 million iPhones, up 22.2 percent from a year earlier, it said.
After it unveiled the iPhone 12 series in October last year, Apple held a 23.4 percent market share, the report showed.
Samsung’s shipment gains were modest in the holiday quarter, up 6.2 percent to 73.9 million units, with a 19.1 percent market share, it showed.
Huawei’s shipments declined 42.4 percent to 32.3 million, and its market share fell to 8.4 percent from 15.2 percent a year earlier, the report showed.
Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) posted higher shipments compared with a year earlier, with 43.3 million and 33.8 million units shipped respectively, as the two Chinese brands capitalized on declining Huawei shipments, it said.
Xiaomi and Oppo focused on building aggressive product portfolios and partnerships, the report said.
Xiaomi finished the quarter in the third spot with an 11.2 percent market share, while OPPO came in fourth with a market share of 8.8 percent, it showed.
Total smartphone shipments returned to familiar ground with 4.3 percent annual growth last quarter to 385.9 million units, International Data said, adding that the momentum would continue this year.
“There are a lot of elements at play that are fueling the smartphone market recovery — pent-up demand, continued supply push on 5G, aggressive promotions and the popularity of low to mid-priced phones,” International Data research director Nabila Popal said.
While some countries have reimposed lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19 and large parts of the world are still waiting to return to normal life, smartphone vendors seem to be better prepared than before as they want to fulfill orders and reach end consumers, Popal said.
“Lockdowns also have people spending less on areas like leisure, travel and dining out — and smartphones are benefiting from this. In addition to all these factors, the fast recovery and resilience of the smartphone supply chain also have to be given some credit,” she said.
While shipments declined 5.9 percent to 1.29 billion units for the whole of last year, compared with 1.37 billion units in 2019, “the world progresses toward a post-pandemic environment,” said Ryan Reith, vice president of IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers program. “Demand will grow and the market recovery will accelerate.”
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook lambasted tech giants for “data exploitation,” saying that the practice of selling user data to target ads should be reformed. The iPhone maker is rolling out new privacy features that restrict how mobile apps, such as those from Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, gather data about users to target ads. “If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are not choices at all, then it doesn’t deserve our praise, it deserves reform,” Cook told the online Computers, Privacy and Data Protection Conference yesterday. Without naming specific businesses, Cook criticized companies’
Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported its first annual profit for last year, following a big jump in vehicle deliveries despite the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, and signaling confidence for more growth this year. The electric vehicle company benefited from scaled-up production at its factories in California and China, as it pushes forward with new plants in Texas and Germany that are expected to begin production this year. “This past year was transformative for Tesla,” the company said in its earnings report. “Despite unforeseen global challenges, we outpaced many trends seen elsewhere in the industry as we significantly increased volumes, profitability and
COMPETITION FOR CHIPS: Local chipmakers are already operating at full capacity, but agreed to raise it beyond 100 percent, and allocate the extra capacity for auto chips As automakers around the world face work stoppages due to a lack of chips, Taiwan’s leading chipmakers will “do their best” to “squeeze out more chips” for the global auto industry, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday after a lunch meeting with company representatives. Speaking after meeting with representatives of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電), Wang said that chipmakers agreed to help “as much as they can,” but added that it would not be easy. “Their production lines are already
COMMITMENT: The office in Banciao is its first hardware engineering facility outside the US and is to start hiring talent for work on AI, cloud-based apps and Pixel phones Google yesterday opened a new office in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋), the company’s first hardware engineering facility outside the US. “As a Taiwanese and an engineer, it’s extremely heartwarming to see how Taiwan has grown to be a critical hub for global innovation and hardware manufacturing,” Google vice president of hardware Elmer Peng (彭昱鈞) said. The 16-floor office in the Taipei Far Eastern Telecom Park is to be used to develop Google’s hardware products, including Nest smart devices, Pixel phones and Chromecast streaming media players. Google has increased the number of its employees in Taiwan 10-fold over the past