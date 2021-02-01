Apple reclaims global No. 2 spot in phone sales

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Apple Inc reclaimed its position as the world’s second-largest smartphone vendor last year, overtaking Huawei Technologies Co (華為), after posting higher shipments of its iPhones than any of its competitors last quarter, International Data Corp (IDC) said in a report on Wednesday.

Samsung Electronics Co shipped the second-highest number of smartphones last quarter, but remained in the top spot for the whole of last year, it said.

Huawei fell to the fifth spot in the fourth quarter and finished the year in third place, as US trade sanctions affected the Chinese firm, IDC said.

The Apple logo is pictured at an Apple store in New York City on Oct. 23 last year. Photo: Reuters

In the October-to-December quarter, Apple shipped 90.1 million iPhones, up 22.2 percent from a year earlier, it said.

After it unveiled the iPhone 12 series in October last year, Apple held a 23.4 percent market share, the report showed.

Samsung’s shipment gains were modest in the holiday quarter, up 6.2 percent to 73.9 million units, with a 19.1 percent market share, it showed.

Huawei’s shipments declined 42.4 percent to 32.3 million, and its market share fell to 8.4 percent from 15.2 percent a year earlier, the report showed.

Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) posted higher shipments compared with a year earlier, with 43.3 million and 33.8 million units shipped respectively, as the two Chinese brands capitalized on declining Huawei shipments, it said.

Xiaomi and Oppo focused on building aggressive product portfolios and partnerships, the report said.

Xiaomi finished the quarter in the third spot with an 11.2 percent market share, while OPPO came in fourth with a market share of 8.8 percent, it showed.

Total smartphone shipments returned to familiar ground with 4.3 percent annual growth last quarter to 385.9 million units, International Data said, adding that the momentum would continue this year.

“There are a lot of elements at play that are fueling the smartphone market recovery — pent-up demand, continued supply push on 5G, aggressive promotions and the popularity of low to mid-priced phones,” International Data research director Nabila Popal said.

While some countries have reimposed lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19 and large parts of the world are still waiting to return to normal life, smartphone vendors seem to be better prepared than before as they want to fulfill orders and reach end consumers, Popal said.

“Lockdowns also have people spending less on areas like leisure, travel and dining out — and smartphones are benefiting from this. In addition to all these factors, the fast recovery and resilience of the smartphone supply chain also have to be given some credit,” she said.

While shipments declined 5.9 percent to 1.29 billion units for the whole of last year, compared with 1.37 billion units in 2019, “the world progresses toward a post-pandemic environment,” said Ryan Reith, vice president of IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers program. “Demand will grow and the market recovery will accelerate.”