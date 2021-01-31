European stocks slid on Friday, recording their worst weekly performance since October last year as concerns around the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines mounted.
The benchmark STOXX 600 index closed 1.87 percent lower at 395.85, erasing all of January’s gains, and ending the week down 3.11 percent
Germany’s DAX fell 1.71 percent to 13,432.87 and lost 3.18 over the week, while the UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 dropped 1.82 percent to 6,407.46, with a weekly decline of 4.3 percent.
Concerns around the potential economic damage from a new strain of COVID-19 in Europe and delays to vaccine rollouts have dented sentiment in the past few days.
Europe’s medicines regulator approved AstraZeneca PLC and Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 18 on Friday, the third vaccine to be cleared for use in the EU.
Europe urgently needs more shots to speed up its inoculation program, with AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc and Moderna facing difficulties in delivering the shipments to the bloc.
“We’re postponing the recovery story a little bit because of the lockdown measures and challenges for European growth,” said Joseph Little, global chief strategist at HSBC Global Asset Management in London.
“I’m still optimistic on parts of Europe which have lagged rather badly, economically and in markets. They could begin to perform as the cyclical catch-up becomes more important,” he said.
Economy-linked stocks of banks, insurers, miners, and oil and gas companies were among the worst hit this week, but Germany and Spain’s economies recorded growth in the fourth quarter, while the French economy contracted less than expected.
In a busy day for earnings, Sweden’s Ericsson AB jumped 7.6 percent after reporting fourth-quarter core earnings ahead of market estimates on the back of strong sales of 5G equipment.
Daimler AG edged up 0.9 percent after it said a strong fourth quarter helped it post better-than-expected group operating profit for last year and that it was optimistic for this year.
Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB fell 5 percent as it braced for a loss in the first quarter after full-year profits plummeted due to COVID-19.
Europe’s earnings season has been largely positive so far.
Of the 8 percent of STOXX 600 firms that have reported, 78 percent have topped profit estimates, Refinitiv IBES data showed.
COMPETITION FOR CHIPS: Local chipmakers are already operating at full capacity, but agreed to raise it beyond 100 percent, and allocate the extra capacity for auto chips As automakers around the world face work stoppages due to a lack of chips, Taiwan’s leading chipmakers will “do their best” to “squeeze out more chips” for the global auto industry, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday after a lunch meeting with company representatives. Speaking after meeting with representatives of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電), Wang said that chipmakers agreed to help “as much as they can,” but added that it would not be easy. “Their production lines are already
Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported its first annual profit for last year, following a big jump in vehicle deliveries despite the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, and signaling confidence for more growth this year. The electric vehicle company benefited from scaled-up production at its factories in California and China, as it pushes forward with new plants in Texas and Germany that are expected to begin production this year. “This past year was transformative for Tesla,” the company said in its earnings report. “Despite unforeseen global challenges, we outpaced many trends seen elsewhere in the industry as we significantly increased volumes, profitability and
Answering to a reported request by Germany to help address a chip shortage in its auto industry, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said that it was in talks with domestic chip suppliers. Foreign media over the weekend reported that German Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier had sent a request to Taipei to ask Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to cooperate more closely with German automakers to provide microchips and sensors, to bridge a shortage that has emerged over the past few months. The MOEA said that it had not yet received the request and could therefore not elaborate
Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook lambasted tech giants for “data exploitation,” saying that the practice of selling user data to target ads should be reformed. The iPhone maker is rolling out new privacy features that restrict how mobile apps, such as those from Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, gather data about users to target ads. “If a business is built on misleading users, on data exploitation, on choices that are not choices at all, then it doesn’t deserve our praise, it deserves reform,” Cook told the online Computers, Privacy and Data Protection Conference yesterday. Without naming specific businesses, Cook criticized companies’