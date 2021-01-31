Europe stocks post worst week since October last year

Reuters





European stocks slid on Friday, recording their worst weekly performance since October last year as concerns around the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines mounted.

The benchmark STOXX 600 index closed 1.87 percent lower at 395.85, erasing all of January’s gains, and ending the week down 3.11 percent

Germany’s DAX fell 1.71 percent to 13,432.87 and lost 3.18 over the week, while the UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 dropped 1.82 percent to 6,407.46, with a weekly decline of 4.3 percent.

Concerns around the potential economic damage from a new strain of COVID-19 in Europe and delays to vaccine rollouts have dented sentiment in the past few days.

Europe’s medicines regulator approved AstraZeneca PLC and Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 18 on Friday, the third vaccine to be cleared for use in the EU.

Europe urgently needs more shots to speed up its inoculation program, with AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc and Moderna facing difficulties in delivering the shipments to the bloc.

“We’re postponing the recovery story a little bit because of the lockdown measures and challenges for European growth,” said Joseph Little, global chief strategist at HSBC Global Asset Management in London.

“I’m still optimistic on parts of Europe which have lagged rather badly, economically and in markets. They could begin to perform as the cyclical catch-up becomes more important,” he said.

Economy-linked stocks of banks, insurers, miners, and oil and gas companies were among the worst hit this week, but Germany and Spain’s economies recorded growth in the fourth quarter, while the French economy contracted less than expected.

In a busy day for earnings, Sweden’s Ericsson AB jumped 7.6 percent after reporting fourth-quarter core earnings ahead of market estimates on the back of strong sales of 5G equipment.

Daimler AG edged up 0.9 percent after it said a strong fourth quarter helped it post better-than-expected group operating profit for last year and that it was optimistic for this year.

Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB fell 5 percent as it braced for a loss in the first quarter after full-year profits plummeted due to COVID-19.

Europe’s earnings season has been largely positive so far.

Of the 8 percent of STOXX 600 firms that have reported, 78 percent have topped profit estimates, Refinitiv IBES data showed.