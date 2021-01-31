US dollar rally fizzles in spite of retail-trading jitters

The US dollar’s rally fizzled on Friday and risk-sensitive currencies recovered with an easing of nerves over a clash between individual investors and professional short-sellers in the US, while the yen dropped sharply.

The moves in forex markets were measured, but the earlier buying of US dollars underscored that concerns about the wild swings in stock prices had worried traders in currency markets.

The big mover of the day was the Japanese yen, which hit a two-week low versus the US dollar and a nearly three-year low against the Swiss franc.

Analysts attributed the move to several reasons, including the greenback’s yield advantage over Japan and month-end portfolio reshuffling.

The US dollar had benefited from safety buying since the start of the week, when investors fretted that US President Joe Biden’s fiscal spending package would not be as large as the proposed US$1.9 trillion.

COVID-19 vaccine rollouts globally have been running into trouble, too, adding to investor jitters. Production delays have snowballed into a spat between the EU and drugmakers over how best to direct the limited supplies available.

The US dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of currencies, initially rose, but was last down slightly at 90.526. It rose 0.33 percent for the week.

The New Taiwan dollar on Friday rose against the US dollar, gaining NT$0.010 to close at NT$28.412, but it fell 0.1 percent from NT$28.381 a week earlier.

Turnover totaled US$1.094 billion during the Friday session.

Against the yen, the US dollar rallied as much as 0.6 percent to ￥104.94, its strongest since Nov. 16.

The yen also weakened sharply versus the Swiss franc and the euro.

“It’s a very interesting move especially given that at the same time global equity indices would suggest that risk sentiment is not improving as much to justify the move,” said Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX research at Credit Agricole, referring to the yen’s drop versus the greenback.

The Japanese currency typically rises when investors are nervous, and shares fell heavily on Friday amid the long-short battle in US stock markets.

“It also highlights that the primary driver of that could be the growing yield advantage of the US dollar over low-yielding currencies like the yen, the Swiss franc,” Marinov added.

The euro rose 0.1 percent to US$1.2137, rebounding after growth in Germany and Spain and a smaller-than-expected contraction in France pointed to resilience in the eurozone economy.

Risk-sensitive currencies such as the Australian dollar fell but were off their lows of the day. Most emerging-market currencies dropped.

However, the Chinese yuan increased 0.4 percent to 6.45 yuan per US dollar in offshore markets.

The People’s Bank of China on Friday injected 100 billion yuan into the financial system following a week of reducing liquidity, which had sparked concerns that it was tightening monetary policy.

Most analysts expect the US dollar to weaken this year as the new US government implements massive fiscal spending, while the US Federal Reserve maintains its ultra-easy monetary policy.

ING Groep NV analysts said that “the recent reiteration by the Fed of its ultra-dovish stance despite an improving outlook leaves the US dollar vulnerable in the medium-term as risk sentiment stabilizes.”

Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer