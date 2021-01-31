Asian markets suffered more losses on Friday, capping a painful week for global equities that has been characterized by fears over surging COVID-19 infections and stuttering vaccine rollouts.
Traders have been licking their wounds after the worst global rout since October last year, following a months-long rally that has seen several indices strike record or multi-year highs.
Yet observers remain confident for the long-term prospects of prices as the planet emerges from lockdowns and more people receive inoculations.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Wall Street and most of Europe provided a positive lead, helped by some good news that fewer Americans than expected made claims for jobless benefits last week.
Data showing that the US economy suffered its worst year since 1946 also gave support to calls for lawmakers to pass US President Joe Biden’s huge stimulus proposals.
In Taiwan, the TAIEX closed down 277.57 points, or 1.8 percent, at 15,138.31 on turnover of NT$354.412 billion. It declined 5.5 percent from a week earlier.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225, which opened higher, lost 1.89 percent to end at 27,663.39, while the broader TOPIX fell 1.64 percent, or 30.07 points, to 1,808.78.
Both lost ground over the week; the Nikkei was down 3.38 percent and the TOPIX 2.58 percent.
South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 3.03 percent to 2,976.21, with a weekly decline of 5.24 percent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.94 percent to 28,283.71, falling 3.95 percent from a week earlier, while the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.63 percent at 3,483.07 and dropping 3.43 percent for the week.
The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney fell 0.64 percent to 6,607.4, with a weekly decline of 2.84 percent.
India’s SENSEX also dropped, losing 1.26 percent to close at 46,285.77, down 5.3 percent from a week earlier.
Several issues have combined to push markets down, including concerns that valuations had gone too far, as well as the frightening spike in COVID-19 cases and new variants, along with stuttering vaccination campaigns around the world.
Markets have also been rattled by a David-and-Goliath battle between a growing number of chatroom-inspired retail traders and Wall Street investors centered on struggling video game retailer GameStop Corp, which has seen a number of professional dealers lose billions of US dollars.
“The mood has become quite gloomy on vaccinations, which may not be surprising given we are in the pandemic’s darkest time so far, but I think it’s important not to lose sight of what matters from a medical perspective: The vaccines work,” AxiCorp Financial Services Pty chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes said.
“The big picture does not change in terms of markets’ outlook. Namely, an unprecedented amount of monetary and fiscal stimulus, a structural shift toward much more spending, a potentially unmatched economic rebound — whether starting in the second or third quarter — and a reasonable chance of inflation for the first time in several decades,” he said.
Additional reporting by staff writer
