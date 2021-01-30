World Business Quick Take

Agencies





BANKING

Commerzbank to cut jobs

Commerzbank AG is proposing a major restructuring that is to include 10,000 job cuts as CEO Manfred Knof prioritizes cost reductions over efforts to boost revenue. The lender on Thursday outlined the cornerstones of its new strategy, including a reduction in the number of German branches to 450 from 790, lowering its cost base by 1.4 billion euros (US$1.7 billion) and aiming for a return on tangible equity of 6.5 to 7 percent by 2024. Knof and supervisory board chairman Hans-Joerg Vetter are also weighing a target for cutting risk-weighted assets, a key metric that determines how much capital lenders need to hold, people familiar with the matter said. Commerzbank is anticipating restructuring expenses of 1.8 billion euros, which is to be fully financed with existing funds.

AUTOMAKERS

GM to go green by 2040

General Motors Co (GM) is promising to go green by making all of its global operations and vehicles carbon neutral by 2040, including selling only zero-emission models by 2035. The pledge is a bold embrace by the automaker of emission-reduction goals set by California. The state is one of the largest markets for vehicles in the US and announced plans in September last year to ban sales of fossil-fuel-powered vehicles by 2035. GM’s target for achieving firm-wide carbon neutrality is 10 years ahead of rival Ford Motor Co’s goal. GM’s initiative is part of CEO Mary Barra’s strategy to take on Tesla Inc’s leadership in electric vehicles.

CHINA

Phone shipments fall 4%

Smartphone shipments slipped 4 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, data showed, as shipments at Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (華為) plunged due to US sanctions on the firm’s chip and component suppliers. Local market share for the company slumped to 22 percent from 38 percent a year earlier, data from research firm Canalys showed. However, Huawei remained the market leader, with a slim lead over closest rival Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀). Huawei’s domestic shipments fell 44 percent to 18.8 million smartphones, and global shipments fell 43 percent to 32 million smartphones. In the fourth quarter, shipments from Huawei’s domestic rivals Oppo and Vivo Communication Technology Co (維沃) each grew by about one-fifth, while Xiaomi Corp’s (小米) shipments grew 52 percent. Overall, the domestic smartphone market shrank 11 percent last year.

HONG KONG

Fourth-quarter GDP dips 3%

The territory’s economy last year shrank a record amount, with the COVID-19 pandemic and political upheaval dragging down output. Its GDP in the fourth quarter fell 3 percent from a year earlier, resulting in a full-year decline of 6.1 percent, advance estimates from the Census and Statistics Department showed yesterday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for a 2.1 percent contraction in the fourth quarter and 6 percent for the whole of last year. The territory has not posted back-to-back annual contractions in data going back to at least 1962. The biggest contraction in GDP over that period was a 5.9 percent decline in 1998, when its economy was affected by both the Asian financial crisis and the handover to China. Consumption and tourism-related sectors were particularly hard-hit by the pandemic last year, while financial market activity “stayed robust,” the government said in the GDP report.