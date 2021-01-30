BANKING
Commerzbank to cut jobs
Commerzbank AG is proposing a major restructuring that is to include 10,000 job cuts as CEO Manfred Knof prioritizes cost reductions over efforts to boost revenue. The lender on Thursday outlined the cornerstones of its new strategy, including a reduction in the number of German branches to 450 from 790, lowering its cost base by 1.4 billion euros (US$1.7 billion) and aiming for a return on tangible equity of 6.5 to 7 percent by 2024. Knof and supervisory board chairman Hans-Joerg Vetter are also weighing a target for cutting risk-weighted assets, a key metric that determines how much capital lenders need to hold, people familiar with the matter said. Commerzbank is anticipating restructuring expenses of 1.8 billion euros, which is to be fully financed with existing funds.
AUTOMAKERS
GM to go green by 2040
General Motors Co (GM) is promising to go green by making all of its global operations and vehicles carbon neutral by 2040, including selling only zero-emission models by 2035. The pledge is a bold embrace by the automaker of emission-reduction goals set by California. The state is one of the largest markets for vehicles in the US and announced plans in September last year to ban sales of fossil-fuel-powered vehicles by 2035. GM’s target for achieving firm-wide carbon neutrality is 10 years ahead of rival Ford Motor Co’s goal. GM’s initiative is part of CEO Mary Barra’s strategy to take on Tesla Inc’s leadership in electric vehicles.
CHINA
Phone shipments fall 4%
Smartphone shipments slipped 4 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, data showed, as shipments at Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (華為) plunged due to US sanctions on the firm’s chip and component suppliers. Local market share for the company slumped to 22 percent from 38 percent a year earlier, data from research firm Canalys showed. However, Huawei remained the market leader, with a slim lead over closest rival Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀). Huawei’s domestic shipments fell 44 percent to 18.8 million smartphones, and global shipments fell 43 percent to 32 million smartphones. In the fourth quarter, shipments from Huawei’s domestic rivals Oppo and Vivo Communication Technology Co (維沃) each grew by about one-fifth, while Xiaomi Corp’s (小米) shipments grew 52 percent. Overall, the domestic smartphone market shrank 11 percent last year.
HONG KONG
Fourth-quarter GDP dips 3%
The territory’s economy last year shrank a record amount, with the COVID-19 pandemic and political upheaval dragging down output. Its GDP in the fourth quarter fell 3 percent from a year earlier, resulting in a full-year decline of 6.1 percent, advance estimates from the Census and Statistics Department showed yesterday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for a 2.1 percent contraction in the fourth quarter and 6 percent for the whole of last year. The territory has not posted back-to-back annual contractions in data going back to at least 1962. The biggest contraction in GDP over that period was a 5.9 percent decline in 1998, when its economy was affected by both the Asian financial crisis and the handover to China. Consumption and tourism-related sectors were particularly hard-hit by the pandemic last year, while financial market activity “stayed robust,” the government said in the GDP report.
From India to China to the US, automakers cannot make vehicles — not that no one wants any, but because a more than US$450 billion industry for semiconductors got blindsided. How did both sides end up here? Over the past two weeks, automakers across the world have bemoaned the shortage of chips. Germany’s Audi, owned by Volkswagen AG, would delay making some of its high-end vehicles because of what chief executive officer Markus Duesmann called a “massive” shortfall in an interview with the Financial Times. The firm has furloughed more than 10,000 workers and reined in production. That is a further blow
COMPETITION FOR CHIPS: Local chipmakers are already operating at full capacity, but agreed to raise it beyond 100 percent, and allocate the extra capacity for auto chips As automakers around the world face work stoppages due to a lack of chips, Taiwan’s leading chipmakers will “do their best” to “squeeze out more chips” for the global auto industry, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday after a lunch meeting with company representatives. Speaking after meeting with representatives of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電), Wang said that chipmakers agreed to help “as much as they can,” but added that it would not be easy. “Their production lines are already
Answering to a reported request by Germany to help address a chip shortage in its auto industry, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said that it was in talks with domestic chip suppliers. Foreign media over the weekend reported that German Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier had sent a request to Taipei to ask Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to cooperate more closely with German automakers to provide microchips and sensors, to bridge a shortage that has emerged over the past few months. The MOEA said that it had not yet received the request and could therefore not elaborate
COMMITMENT: The office in Banciao is its first hardware engineering facility outside the US and is to start hiring talent for work on AI, cloud-based apps and Pixel phones Google yesterday opened a new office in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋), the company’s first hardware engineering facility outside the US. “As a Taiwanese and an engineer, it’s extremely heartwarming to see how Taiwan has grown to be a critical hub for global innovation and hardware manufacturing,” Google vice president of hardware Elmer Peng (彭昱鈞) said. The 16-floor office in the Taipei Far Eastern Telecom Park is to be used to develop Google’s hardware products, including Nest smart devices, Pixel phones and Chromecast streaming media players. Google has increased the number of its employees in Taiwan 10-fold over the past