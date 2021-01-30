Memorychip maker SK Hynix Inc’s fourth-quarter earnings more than tripled after lockdowns and stay-at-home orders boosted demand for PCs and purchases from Chinese smartphone makers.
The supplier of silicon to Apple Inc struck a more optimistic tone than rival Samsung Electronics Co, which had a day earlier warned of weakness in its first quarter.
Hynix yesterday said that it expects the memory market to recover, but warned of uncertainty over disruptions to supply from the COVID-19 pandemic and a tightening in global chipmaking capacity.
“Demand this year is going to be much more positive than the supply side,” Hynix DRAM marketing vice president MS Park said. “Both the market and customers appear to be upwardly adjusting their outlook.”
Hynix’s operating profit rose to 965.9 billion won (US$863.95 billion) in the fourth quarter, beating the average estimate of 928 billion won, while revenue climbed about 15 percent to 7.97 trillion won.
While Hynix no longer supplies memory chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) because of US sanctions that took effect in September last year, Chinese smartphone makers including Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀) and Xiaomi Corp (小米) are increasing orders.
Apple’s earnings for the holiday quarter jumped more than analysts expected on sales of the iPhone 12, its first device for 5G wireless networks. Demand for servers and gaming consoles is also rising which is likely to continue this year.
Hynix signaled that there might be shortages in the memorychip market, as demand growth for DRAM is likely to exceed supply because of increasing use in data-center servers and 5G smartphones.
The auto industry has been struggling with semiconductor shortages that have led to plant closures across the industry.
Hynix is expediting its two-year plan to relocate 8-inch foundry equipment from its M8 fab in Cheongju, South Korea, to its fab in Wuxi, China, to cut costs and address booming demand.
Hynix said that while capital spending this year would be more than last year, the extent would be limited, despite opening its M16 fabrication facility.
It is planning prudent spending given uncertainties in the market.
Bit growth, or the amount of memory produced, exceeded expectations in the fourth quarter thanks to stronger-than-expected demand, Hanwha Investment & Securities said in a research note.
Inventories recovered to a normal level toward the end of the year, a positive sign for chipmakers, Hanwha added.
Hynix peers, including Micron Technology Inc and Advanced Micro Devices Inc issued upbeat outlooks for the first quarter of this year, as demand is recovering for chips that go into PCs, automobiles and servers.
Samsung said that it expects the market for DRAM memory chips to rebound in the first half of this year, with solid sales for mobile and rebounding data-center demand.
DRAM prices are set to increase starting in the first quarter, as rising orders from mobile device makers bring inventories down, while producers tighten capacity, Yuanta Securities Co (元大證券) analyst Lee Jae-yun said.
“This means that the timing of a rebound has been brought forward by two to three months,” Lee said.
From India to China to the US, automakers cannot make vehicles — not that no one wants any, but because a more than US$450 billion industry for semiconductors got blindsided. How did both sides end up here? Over the past two weeks, automakers across the world have bemoaned the shortage of chips. Germany’s Audi, owned by Volkswagen AG, would delay making some of its high-end vehicles because of what chief executive officer Markus Duesmann called a “massive” shortfall in an interview with the Financial Times. The firm has furloughed more than 10,000 workers and reined in production. That is a further blow
COMPETITION FOR CHIPS: Local chipmakers are already operating at full capacity, but agreed to raise it beyond 100 percent, and allocate the extra capacity for auto chips As automakers around the world face work stoppages due to a lack of chips, Taiwan’s leading chipmakers will “do their best” to “squeeze out more chips” for the global auto industry, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday after a lunch meeting with company representatives. Speaking after meeting with representatives of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電), Wang said that chipmakers agreed to help “as much as they can,” but added that it would not be easy. “Their production lines are already
Answering to a reported request by Germany to help address a chip shortage in its auto industry, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said that it was in talks with domestic chip suppliers. Foreign media over the weekend reported that German Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier had sent a request to Taipei to ask Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to cooperate more closely with German automakers to provide microchips and sensors, to bridge a shortage that has emerged over the past few months. The MOEA said that it had not yet received the request and could therefore not elaborate
COMMITMENT: The office in Banciao is its first hardware engineering facility outside the US and is to start hiring talent for work on AI, cloud-based apps and Pixel phones Google yesterday opened a new office in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋), the company’s first hardware engineering facility outside the US. “As a Taiwanese and an engineer, it’s extremely heartwarming to see how Taiwan has grown to be a critical hub for global innovation and hardware manufacturing,” Google vice president of hardware Elmer Peng (彭昱鈞) said. The 16-floor office in the Taipei Far Eastern Telecom Park is to be used to develop Google’s hardware products, including Nest smart devices, Pixel phones and Chromecast streaming media players. Google has increased the number of its employees in Taiwan 10-fold over the past