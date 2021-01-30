Two of the eurozone’s four largest economies ended last year suggesting that the region can avoid a deeper recession, while still facing headwinds from extended lockdowns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spain’s GDP unexpectedly increased 0.4 percent, defying expectations for a 1.4 percent drop. Output in France fell a less-than-expected 1.3 percent, after consumer spending rebounded sharply in December.
While data signal that businesses have found ways to cope with restrictions, the outlook in both countries — as in much of the rest of the region — remains gloomy.
The spread of more infectious COVID-19 variants raises the risk of longer curbs and a greater need for stimulus.
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has said that the bank would bolster support if needed.
The delay of COVID-19 vaccines risks another existential crisis, with the EU paving the way to bigger pandemic bailouts for companies.
High-frequency indicators show that activity this month remains subdued.
Spanish growth at the end of last year was driven by a strong increase in household consumption. While that is good news, it still leaves output down 10 percent for the whole of last year.
That makes Spain one of the worst-affected countries in Europe.
The outsized importance of tourism for Spain’s economy and the relatively small size of its companies, compared with its European peers, have left the nation particularly vulnerable to travel restrictions and shop closures.
The Austrian economy contracted 4.3 percent last quarter, after a surge in infections forced the nation into a second lockdown.
Private consumption in Austria slumped at nearly twice that rate, with tourism, trade and leisure also weighing down output.
Separate data in France showed that pricing pressures remained weak in industry at the end of last year, confirming concerns about low inflation.
French producer prices in December were down 1.2 percent on the year, with particularly strong declines for manufactured goods, as well as coking and refining output.
With restrictions in place during much of the fourth quarter, consumption was down 5.4 percent.
However, business investment continued to grow, increasing 1.5 percent after a 21 percent surge in the previous three months, while exports rose 4.8 percent.
The smaller-than-expected fall at the end of last year means that France’s GDP for the whole of last year fell 8.3 percent.
French authorities are considering tightening restrictions beyond a 6pm to 6am curfew, but French Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire has said another lockdown should be a last resort.
Such a move would stop the economy from meeting the official forecast of 6 percent growth for this year, Le Maire said.
From India to China to the US, automakers cannot make vehicles — not that no one wants any, but because a more than US$450 billion industry for semiconductors got blindsided. How did both sides end up here? Over the past two weeks, automakers across the world have bemoaned the shortage of chips. Germany’s Audi, owned by Volkswagen AG, would delay making some of its high-end vehicles because of what chief executive officer Markus Duesmann called a “massive” shortfall in an interview with the Financial Times. The firm has furloughed more than 10,000 workers and reined in production. That is a further blow
COMPETITION FOR CHIPS: Local chipmakers are already operating at full capacity, but agreed to raise it beyond 100 percent, and allocate the extra capacity for auto chips As automakers around the world face work stoppages due to a lack of chips, Taiwan’s leading chipmakers will “do their best” to “squeeze out more chips” for the global auto industry, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday after a lunch meeting with company representatives. Speaking after meeting with representatives of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電), Wang said that chipmakers agreed to help “as much as they can,” but added that it would not be easy. “Their production lines are already
Answering to a reported request by Germany to help address a chip shortage in its auto industry, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said that it was in talks with domestic chip suppliers. Foreign media over the weekend reported that German Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier had sent a request to Taipei to ask Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to cooperate more closely with German automakers to provide microchips and sensors, to bridge a shortage that has emerged over the past few months. The MOEA said that it had not yet received the request and could therefore not elaborate
COMMITMENT: The office in Banciao is its first hardware engineering facility outside the US and is to start hiring talent for work on AI, cloud-based apps and Pixel phones Google yesterday opened a new office in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋), the company’s first hardware engineering facility outside the US. “As a Taiwanese and an engineer, it’s extremely heartwarming to see how Taiwan has grown to be a critical hub for global innovation and hardware manufacturing,” Google vice president of hardware Elmer Peng (彭昱鈞) said. The 16-floor office in the Taipei Far Eastern Telecom Park is to be used to develop Google’s hardware products, including Nest smart devices, Pixel phones and Chromecast streaming media players. Google has increased the number of its employees in Taiwan 10-fold over the past