The US saw its sharpest contraction in growth since 1946 as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered the economy last year, but while the country might be set for a recovery, it has not yet arrived.
The world’s largest economy contracted by 3.5 percent last year, the US Department of Commerce reported on Thursday, after COVID-19 rearranged daily life and forced many businesses to shut down or change their operations while laying off workers in droves.
Those mass layoffs, which began in March as the pandemic intensified, continue to take a toll, with the US Department of Labor reporting nearly 1.3 million new claims for unemployment benefits filed last week.
The data underscore the job awaiting US President Joe Biden, who took office promising to get the country back on track with a US$1.9 trillion spending proposal that is an initial salvo against the twin economic and health crises.
“Today’s data suggest a significant slowing of our economic recovery,” US National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said. “Without swift action, we risk a continued economic crisis that will make it harder for Americans to return to work and get on back their feet. The cost of inaction is too high.”
However, by this point, analysts agree that there is only so much that the government can do to support the economy, which will not be back to normal until COVID-19 is done away with or has at least been brought to manageable levels.
“Additional fiscal stimulus and broader vaccine diffusion should support an improved labor market in the spring, but claims are expected to remain high in the near term as the pandemic continues to restrict activity, with new strains of the virus a concern,” Nancy Vanden Houten of Oxford Economics said.
The pandemic caused an unheard-of whipsaw in the growth, with the economy contracting a record 31.4 percent annualized in the second quarter of last year when pandemic restrictions were at their most severe, then shooting back up 33.4 percent the next quarter, as businesses reopened.
In the fourth quarter, the US’ GDP grew by an annual rate of 4.0 percent, the US Commerce Department’s first estimate for the final three months of last year showed.
That was not enough to stop last year from seeing an overall contraction, which the US government said was caused by a drop in spending, as well as in “exports, private inventory investment, nonresidential fixed investment, and state and local government.”
Net exports last year fell 13 percent, while personal consumption dropped 3.9 percent.
The declines were partially offset by the strong housing market and federal government spending, such as the trillions of US dollars in stimulus money that the US Congress passed last year.
“Against the risk of excessive winter pessimism, we believe in spring optimism,” Gregory Daco of Oxford Economics said.
Even if Biden’s stimulus bill is eventually watered down by cost-conscious lawmakers, that — combined with the effect of COVID-19 vaccine drives and a recovery in the employment market — could cause the economy to expand by 5.5 percent this year, he said.
From India to China to the US, automakers cannot make vehicles — not that no one wants any, but because a more than US$450 billion industry for semiconductors got blindsided. How did both sides end up here? Over the past two weeks, automakers across the world have bemoaned the shortage of chips. Germany’s Audi, owned by Volkswagen AG, would delay making some of its high-end vehicles because of what chief executive officer Markus Duesmann called a “massive” shortfall in an interview with the Financial Times. The firm has furloughed more than 10,000 workers and reined in production. That is a further blow
COMPETITION FOR CHIPS: Local chipmakers are already operating at full capacity, but agreed to raise it beyond 100 percent, and allocate the extra capacity for auto chips As automakers around the world face work stoppages due to a lack of chips, Taiwan’s leading chipmakers will “do their best” to “squeeze out more chips” for the global auto industry, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday after a lunch meeting with company representatives. Speaking after meeting with representatives of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電), Wang said that chipmakers agreed to help “as much as they can,” but added that it would not be easy. “Their production lines are already
Answering to a reported request by Germany to help address a chip shortage in its auto industry, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said that it was in talks with domestic chip suppliers. Foreign media over the weekend reported that German Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier had sent a request to Taipei to ask Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to cooperate more closely with German automakers to provide microchips and sensors, to bridge a shortage that has emerged over the past few months. The MOEA said that it had not yet received the request and could therefore not elaborate
COMMITMENT: The office in Banciao is its first hardware engineering facility outside the US and is to start hiring talent for work on AI, cloud-based apps and Pixel phones Google yesterday opened a new office in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋), the company’s first hardware engineering facility outside the US. “As a Taiwanese and an engineer, it’s extremely heartwarming to see how Taiwan has grown to be a critical hub for global innovation and hardware manufacturing,” Google vice president of hardware Elmer Peng (彭昱鈞) said. The 16-floor office in the Taipei Far Eastern Telecom Park is to be used to develop Google’s hardware products, including Nest smart devices, Pixel phones and Chromecast streaming media players. Google has increased the number of its employees in Taiwan 10-fold over the past