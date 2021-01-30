US economy sees worst year since 1946

MASSIVE LAYOFFS: US National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said swift action was necessary to help Americans return to work and get back on their feet

The US saw its sharpest contraction in growth since 1946 as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered the economy last year, but while the country might be set for a recovery, it has not yet arrived.

The world’s largest economy contracted by 3.5 percent last year, the US Department of Commerce reported on Thursday, after COVID-19 rearranged daily life and forced many businesses to shut down or change their operations while laying off workers in droves.

Those mass layoffs, which began in March as the pandemic intensified, continue to take a toll, with the US Department of Labor reporting nearly 1.3 million new claims for unemployment benefits filed last week.

The data underscore the job awaiting US President Joe Biden, who took office promising to get the country back on track with a US$1.9 trillion spending proposal that is an initial salvo against the twin economic and health crises.

“Today’s data suggest a significant slowing of our economic recovery,” US National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said. “Without swift action, we risk a continued economic crisis that will make it harder for Americans to return to work and get on back their feet. The cost of inaction is too high.”

However, by this point, analysts agree that there is only so much that the government can do to support the economy, which will not be back to normal until COVID-19 is done away with or has at least been brought to manageable levels.

“Additional fiscal stimulus and broader vaccine diffusion should support an improved labor market in the spring, but claims are expected to remain high in the near term as the pandemic continues to restrict activity, with new strains of the virus a concern,” Nancy Vanden Houten of Oxford Economics said.

The pandemic caused an unheard-of whipsaw in the growth, with the economy contracting a record 31.4 percent annualized in the second quarter of last year when pandemic restrictions were at their most severe, then shooting back up 33.4 percent the next quarter, as businesses reopened.

In the fourth quarter, the US’ GDP grew by an annual rate of 4.0 percent, the US Commerce Department’s first estimate for the final three months of last year showed.

That was not enough to stop last year from seeing an overall contraction, which the US government said was caused by a drop in spending, as well as in “exports, private inventory investment, nonresidential fixed investment, and state and local government.”

Net exports last year fell 13 percent, while personal consumption dropped 3.9 percent.

The declines were partially offset by the strong housing market and federal government spending, such as the trillions of US dollars in stimulus money that the US Congress passed last year.

“Against the risk of excessive winter pessimism, we believe in spring optimism,” Gregory Daco of Oxford Economics said.

Even if Biden’s stimulus bill is eventually watered down by cost-conscious lawmakers, that — combined with the effect of COVID-19 vaccine drives and a recovery in the employment market — could cause the economy to expand by 5.5 percent this year, he said.