Macronix bullish on 2021 as factories run at 100 percent

Macronix International Co Ltd (旺宏), the world’s biggest supplier of NOR flash memory chips, on Wednesday gave an upbeat outlook for this year, as its factories have been running at full capacity to cope with overwhelming customer demand.

“We are optimistic about this year,” Macronix president Lu Chin-yuan (盧志遠) told an online investors’ conference.

“So far, we have not seen any dark clouds,” Lu said. “This year should be better than last year, which was already a good year.”

Despite strong demand for its chips, the Hsinchu-based company said that it can no longer expand capacity.

Macronix spent NT$3 billion (US$105.59 million) upgrading its technology so that it could increase output this year.

The company said that orders from new customers have filled the void left by Huawei Technologies Co (華為), which it stopped supplying with NOR flash memory chips in September last year due to the US’ export ban.

Macronix said that the NOR flash memory chip is its biggest revenue contributor, accounting for 42 percent of its total revenue last year.

Supplying ROM memory chips — primarily for Nintendo Co’s game consoles — made up another 41 percent of its revenue, while foundry services contributed 7 percent, company data showed.

Asked about the supply crunch in auto chips, Lu said that chipmakers would have difficulty filling automakers’ orders because they are already working at capacity to meet the demand for notebook computers and other devices needed for the stay-at-home economy resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Macronix would benefit from a recovery in the auto industry, as it has worked to expand its offering of auto chips, Lu said.

“We’ve got a good book-to-bill ratio for our NOR flash memory chips,” he said.

Macronix reported that its annual net profit surged 77 percent last year to NT$5.33 billion from NT$3.01 billion in 2019, which translated into earnings per share of NT$2.9, from NT$1.64 in 2019.

Gross margin last year grew to 33.7 percent from 27.5 percent in 2019, the company said.