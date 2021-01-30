Fubon to extend public tender offer for Jih Sun

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) yesterday said that it is to extend its public tender offer for Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控) until March 23, as it has not yet gained approval from the Fair Trade Commission.

Fubon Financial began the public tender offer on Dec. 22 last year after it announced its plan to acquire at least a 50 percent stake in Jih Sun on Dec.18.

The offer was originally set to end on Monday, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Pedestrians walk past a Fubon Bank branch in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Bloomberg

However, as the company has not yet received the approval from the nation’s antitrust watchdog, it has decided to extend the offer by another 50 days, it said in a statement.

The extension of the offer would not affect the shares already tendered, while it would provide the remaining shareholders of Jih Sun Financial another chance to accept the offer, it said.

The minimum number of shares to be acquired was set at 1.88 billion, or a 50 percent stake in Jih Sun, with the maximum set at 3.77 billion shares, or 100 percent of the company.

Fubon is to retain its offer price of NT$13 per share during the extension, which represents a premium of 24.8 percent over Jih Sun’s average closing price over the 20 trading days before Dec. 18.

Jih Sun has criticized the bid price as being too low.