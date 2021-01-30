Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) yesterday said that it is to extend its public tender offer for Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控) until March 23, as it has not yet gained approval from the Fair Trade Commission.
Fubon Financial began the public tender offer on Dec. 22 last year after it announced its plan to acquire at least a 50 percent stake in Jih Sun on Dec.18.
The offer was originally set to end on Monday, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
Photo: Bloomberg
However, as the company has not yet received the approval from the nation’s antitrust watchdog, it has decided to extend the offer by another 50 days, it said in a statement.
The extension of the offer would not affect the shares already tendered, while it would provide the remaining shareholders of Jih Sun Financial another chance to accept the offer, it said.
The minimum number of shares to be acquired was set at 1.88 billion, or a 50 percent stake in Jih Sun, with the maximum set at 3.77 billion shares, or 100 percent of the company.
Fubon is to retain its offer price of NT$13 per share during the extension, which represents a premium of 24.8 percent over Jih Sun’s average closing price over the 20 trading days before Dec. 18.
Jih Sun has criticized the bid price as being too low.
From India to China to the US, automakers cannot make vehicles — not that no one wants any, but because a more than US$450 billion industry for semiconductors got blindsided. How did both sides end up here? Over the past two weeks, automakers across the world have bemoaned the shortage of chips. Germany’s Audi, owned by Volkswagen AG, would delay making some of its high-end vehicles because of what chief executive officer Markus Duesmann called a “massive” shortfall in an interview with the Financial Times. The firm has furloughed more than 10,000 workers and reined in production. That is a further blow
COMPETITION FOR CHIPS: Local chipmakers are already operating at full capacity, but agreed to raise it beyond 100 percent, and allocate the extra capacity for auto chips As automakers around the world face work stoppages due to a lack of chips, Taiwan’s leading chipmakers will “do their best” to “squeeze out more chips” for the global auto industry, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday after a lunch meeting with company representatives. Speaking after meeting with representatives of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電), Wang said that chipmakers agreed to help “as much as they can,” but added that it would not be easy. “Their production lines are already
Answering to a reported request by Germany to help address a chip shortage in its auto industry, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said that it was in talks with domestic chip suppliers. Foreign media over the weekend reported that German Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier had sent a request to Taipei to ask Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to cooperate more closely with German automakers to provide microchips and sensors, to bridge a shortage that has emerged over the past few months. The MOEA said that it had not yet received the request and could therefore not elaborate
COMMITMENT: The office in Banciao is its first hardware engineering facility outside the US and is to start hiring talent for work on AI, cloud-based apps and Pixel phones Google yesterday opened a new office in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋), the company’s first hardware engineering facility outside the US. “As a Taiwanese and an engineer, it’s extremely heartwarming to see how Taiwan has grown to be a critical hub for global innovation and hardware manufacturing,” Google vice president of hardware Elmer Peng (彭昱鈞) said. The 16-floor office in the Taipei Far Eastern Telecom Park is to be used to develop Google’s hardware products, including Nest smart devices, Pixel phones and Chromecast streaming media players. Google has increased the number of its employees in Taiwan 10-fold over the past