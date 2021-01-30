Several members of the central bank’s board of directors have voiced concern over the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, saying that the government should craft a comprehensive policy to tackle the trend, which is especially hurting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
The unease was conveyed in last month’s board meeting minutes, which were released on Thursday.
All directors supported keeping the interest rate unchanged at a record low 1.125 percent, saying that the NT dollar’s strength left no room for an increase, as higher rates would pressure the currency to appreciate further.
Neither was a rate cut appropriate, given that M2 money supply has exceeded an upper target of 6.5 percent over the past few months, indicating sufficient funding in the market, a board member said.
M1B money supply refers to cash and equivalents in circulation, while M2 also includes savings deposits, time savings deposits, foreign-currency deposits and M1B.
Another board member said that the local currency’s appreciation has a dual effect, causing losses in some sectors of the economy, while benefiting others.
“It is impossible for an exchange rate policy to satisfy all,” the director said. “The well-being of the economy as a whole should guide the central bank’s policymaking.”
Another member said that SMEs are especially struggling because they face growing competition from companies in countries that hand out subsidies and in economies that are soon to enjoy tax benefits from regional economic integration.
In the long term, when a country goes through structural changes, its economy grows and its currency strengthens, the board member added.
Despite the dual effect of currency appreciation, a comprehensive government policy would help, and the central bank needs to keep a close watch on the NT dollar and currency movements of major trading partners, the member said.
Another board member urged the central bank to keep the NT dollar strong for the support that it offers traditional industries.
One board member said that the NT dollar’s appreciation resembled the “Dutch disease” phenomenon.
In the 1960s, the discovery of natural gas in the North Sea inflated the Netherland’s exports and currency, but took a toll on its traditional industries. As a result, the country shifted away from an industrial economy.
The nation’s substantial export of semiconductors, and information and communications technology products, has allowed it to accumulate a widening trade surplus, lending strength to the NT dollar, the member said, adding that the trend would be unfavorable for other sectors of the economy.
Policymakers should weigh the pros and cons of such developments from a long-term perspective, and craft a comprehensive policy for managing exchange rates after factoring in the size, source and composition of the nation’s trade surplus, as well as the status of various industries, the board member said.
