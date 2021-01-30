Taiwan, US to talk online on supply chains

AUTO CHIP CRUNCH: Bloomberg reported that Taipei and Washington officials are to meet to pressure TSMC and other local chipmakers to help automakers get vital chips

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter, with Bloomberg





Government and industry officials, including chipmakers, are to discuss deepening supply chain partnerships with top US officials in a virtual meeting on Friday next week, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

To facilitate the talks, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) would be joining the meeting, the ministry said.

“Cooperation between Taiwanese and US supply chains is closer than ever,” it said. “Since last year’s dialogue, we have maintained regular communication.”

Bloomberg reported that officials from US President Joe Biden’s administration called an ad hoc meeting next week with Taiwanese government and industry officials, during which they are expected to pressure Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and its peers to ramp up the supply of vital chips to US automakers.

The virtual conference would be the most high-profile meeting between newly appointed Biden administration officials and their counterparts in Taipei.

Wang is scheduled to confer with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Matt Murray and US Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce Richard Steffens, people familiar with the matter said.

Executives from the largest domestic chipmakers, including TSMC and MediaTek Inc (聯發科), would also attend a discussion centered on resolving a global shortage of auto chips, they said.

The meeting is intended to forge closer ties between the two sides, the ministry said in a statement to Bloomberg News, without elaborating on the agenda or final attendance list.

Global automakers such as General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co potentially face US$61 billion of lost revenue this year if they cannot secure enough of the chips that go into a plethora of vehicle parts.

TSMC and other local firms are among the world’s most sophisticated chipmakers and produce a significant portion of the semiconductors used in everything from vehicles to laptops.

This week, TSMC pledged to reallocate capacity to support the global automotive industry.

Some industry observers have said that the shortage stemmed from nearsighted planning and an underestimation of a post-COVID-19 rebound in vehicle demand, while others have said that chipmakers are prioritizing higher-volume and more lucrative consumer electronics, such as smartphones.

The quagmire reveals the risks for automakers, such as Ford and Volkswagen AG, as vehicles become smarter and technologically more complex.

Automakers with more software and chip expertise are set to face a smoother ride, while those whose traditional strength is metal-bending are potentially more prone to supply hiccups.