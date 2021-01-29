World Business Quick Take

SOCIAL MEDIA

TikTok cuts staff in India

Popular short-video app TikTok is cutting its workforce in India after hundreds of millions of its users dropped it to comply with a government ban on dozens of Chinese apps amid a military standoff between the two countries. “Given the lack of feedback from the government about how to resolve this issue in the subsequent seven months, it is with deep sadness that we have decided to reduce our workforce in India,” TikTok said in a statement on Wednesday. The statement did not give details.

AUTOMAKERS

UK production down 29.3%

British vehicle production plunged by nearly one-third last year, the weakest annual output since 1984 as a result of COVID-19 fallout. Manufacturing slumped 29.3 percent to 920,928 vehicles compared with 2019, the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders said in a statement yesterday. “The industry faces 2021 with more optimism, however, with a vaccine being rolled out and clarity on how we trade with Europe, which remains by far our biggest market,” society chief executive officer Mike Hawes said.

AUTOMAKERS

Toyota back at world’s top

Toyota Motor Corp reclaimed the title of world’s top-selling automaker last year, data released yesterday by the Japanese automaker showed. Toyota pushed Volkswagen AG into second place for the first time in five years. Toyota said it had sold 9.53 million vehicles around the world last year, overtaking the 9.3 million sales of its German rival. The Japanese giant saw a decline in global sales of more than 10 percent last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, better than the more than 15 percent drop in sales Volkswagen announced earlier this month.

AIRLINES

Easyjet reports 88% slump

British airline EasyJet PLC reported an 88 percent slump in revenue last quarter, as passenger numbers collapsed 87 percent, hit by a second wave of COVID-19 in Europe which has led to new lockdowns and tightened travel restrictions. The airline reported total group revenue of ￡165 million (US$225.3 million) and said that it was making progress with cost cutting, with its cash burn falling to ￡40 million per week in a fully grounded scenario.

WATCHMAKERS

Swatch forecasts rebound

Swatch Group AG yesterday forecast a rebound from its lowest earnings in at least three decades, saying that sales might return to pre-COVID-19-pandemic levels. There is a good chance that revenue in local currencies would approach the levels seen in 2019, with significantly improved margins, as travel revives and production bottlenecks start appearing at brands like Blancpain and Omega, the company said. Operating profit fell 95 percent to 52 million Swiss francs (US$58 million) last year, it said.

PHILIPPINES

GDP shrinks 9.5 percent

The economy shrank a record 9.5 percent last year, official data showed yesterday. However, Acting Secretary of Socioeconomic Planning Karl Kendrick Chua said that the outlook for this year was “encouraging,” as measures introduced to contain COVID-19 are eased further and the country prepares for a vaccination drive. GDP shrank for four straight quarters last year, the Philippine Statistics Authority said. The full-year figure was the worst since records began in 1946 and ended more than two decades of annual growth.