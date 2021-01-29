SOCIAL MEDIA
TikTok cuts staff in India
Popular short-video app TikTok is cutting its workforce in India after hundreds of millions of its users dropped it to comply with a government ban on dozens of Chinese apps amid a military standoff between the two countries. “Given the lack of feedback from the government about how to resolve this issue in the subsequent seven months, it is with deep sadness that we have decided to reduce our workforce in India,” TikTok said in a statement on Wednesday. The statement did not give details.
AUTOMAKERS
UK production down 29.3%
British vehicle production plunged by nearly one-third last year, the weakest annual output since 1984 as a result of COVID-19 fallout. Manufacturing slumped 29.3 percent to 920,928 vehicles compared with 2019, the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders said in a statement yesterday. “The industry faces 2021 with more optimism, however, with a vaccine being rolled out and clarity on how we trade with Europe, which remains by far our biggest market,” society chief executive officer Mike Hawes said.
AUTOMAKERS
Toyota back at world’s top
Toyota Motor Corp reclaimed the title of world’s top-selling automaker last year, data released yesterday by the Japanese automaker showed. Toyota pushed Volkswagen AG into second place for the first time in five years. Toyota said it had sold 9.53 million vehicles around the world last year, overtaking the 9.3 million sales of its German rival. The Japanese giant saw a decline in global sales of more than 10 percent last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, better than the more than 15 percent drop in sales Volkswagen announced earlier this month.
AIRLINES
Easyjet reports 88% slump
British airline EasyJet PLC reported an 88 percent slump in revenue last quarter, as passenger numbers collapsed 87 percent, hit by a second wave of COVID-19 in Europe which has led to new lockdowns and tightened travel restrictions. The airline reported total group revenue of ￡165 million (US$225.3 million) and said that it was making progress with cost cutting, with its cash burn falling to ￡40 million per week in a fully grounded scenario.
WATCHMAKERS
Swatch forecasts rebound
Swatch Group AG yesterday forecast a rebound from its lowest earnings in at least three decades, saying that sales might return to pre-COVID-19-pandemic levels. There is a good chance that revenue in local currencies would approach the levels seen in 2019, with significantly improved margins, as travel revives and production bottlenecks start appearing at brands like Blancpain and Omega, the company said. Operating profit fell 95 percent to 52 million Swiss francs (US$58 million) last year, it said.
PHILIPPINES
GDP shrinks 9.5 percent
The economy shrank a record 9.5 percent last year, official data showed yesterday. However, Acting Secretary of Socioeconomic Planning Karl Kendrick Chua said that the outlook for this year was “encouraging,” as measures introduced to contain COVID-19 are eased further and the country prepares for a vaccination drive. GDP shrank for four straight quarters last year, the Philippine Statistics Authority said. The full-year figure was the worst since records began in 1946 and ended more than two decades of annual growth.
From India to China to the US, automakers cannot make vehicles — not that no one wants any, but because a more than US$450 billion industry for semiconductors got blindsided. How did both sides end up here? Over the past two weeks, automakers across the world have bemoaned the shortage of chips. Germany’s Audi, owned by Volkswagen AG, would delay making some of its high-end vehicles because of what chief executive officer Markus Duesmann called a “massive” shortfall in an interview with the Financial Times. The firm has furloughed more than 10,000 workers and reined in production. That is a further blow
COMPETITION FOR CHIPS: Local chipmakers are already operating at full capacity, but agreed to raise it beyond 100 percent, and allocate the extra capacity for auto chips As automakers around the world face work stoppages due to a lack of chips, Taiwan’s leading chipmakers will “do their best” to “squeeze out more chips” for the global auto industry, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday after a lunch meeting with company representatives. Speaking after meeting with representatives of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電), Wang said that chipmakers agreed to help “as much as they can,” but added that it would not be easy. “Their production lines are already
Answering to a reported request by Germany to help address a chip shortage in its auto industry, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said that it was in talks with domestic chip suppliers. Foreign media over the weekend reported that German Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier had sent a request to Taipei to ask Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to cooperate more closely with German automakers to provide microchips and sensors, to bridge a shortage that has emerged over the past few months. The MOEA said that it had not yet received the request and could therefore not elaborate
FOCUS ON FOUNDRIES: An analyst said that some investors would be disappointed because they were expecting a larger announcement of a partnership with TSMC Intel Corp’s incoming chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger on Thursday pledged to regain the company’s lead in chip manufacturing, countering growing calls from some investors to shed that part of its business. “I am confident that the majority of our 2023 products will be manufactured internally,” Gelsinger said. “At the same time, given the breadth of our portfolio, it’s likely that we will expand our use of external foundries for certain technologies and products.” He plans to provide more details after officially taking over the CEO role on Feb. 15, but Gelsinger was clear that Intel is sticking with its once mighty