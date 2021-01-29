India’s gold demand to rebound: WGC

Reuters, MUMBAI, India





India’s gold consumption is expected to rebound this year after falling to its lowest in 26 years last year, as pent-up demand and higher economic growth are expected to boost sales, the World Gold Council (WGC) said yesterday.

Higher purchases by the world’s second-biggest bullion consumer could support gold prices, which hit a record-high last year, although that could increase India’s trade deficit and weigh on the ailing rupee.

The COVID-19 pandemic slashed India’s gold demand by 35 percent last year to 446.4 tonnes, the lowest since 1994, the WGC said in a report.

A temple in Gandhinagar, India, is illuminated on the eve of the Diwali festival on Nov. 13 last year. Photo: Reuters

However, demand is expected to rebound to about 2019 levels, as economic growth is forecast to rebound helped by falling COVID-19 cases, said Somasundaram P.R., managing director of the WGC’s Indian operations.

India’s economy is forecast to grow 11.5 percent this year, the IMF said on Tuesday.

“As lockdowns eased and normalization efforts were phased in, imports in the December quarter rose 19 percent year-on-year, pointing to the positive impact of pent-up demand. This can be expected to continue into 2021,” Somasundaram said.

India’s gold imports of 164.4 tonnes last quarter were the highest in six quarters, fuelled by improving demand during the key Hindu festivals of Dussehra and Diwali, the WGC said.

India’s investment demand last quarter rose 8 percent year-on-year to 48.9 tonnes, its highest in two years, as people boosted purchases of gold coins and bars in expectations that bullion prices would rise further, Somasundaram said.

“Amid low interest rates and higher stock prices, people are looking at gold to diversify their investments,” he added.

Gold demand in rural areas was robust, following surplus monsoon rainfall last year that yielded a record harvest of summer-sown crops, the WGC said.