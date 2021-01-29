India’s gold consumption is expected to rebound this year after falling to its lowest in 26 years last year, as pent-up demand and higher economic growth are expected to boost sales, the World Gold Council (WGC) said yesterday.
Higher purchases by the world’s second-biggest bullion consumer could support gold prices, which hit a record-high last year, although that could increase India’s trade deficit and weigh on the ailing rupee.
The COVID-19 pandemic slashed India’s gold demand by 35 percent last year to 446.4 tonnes, the lowest since 1994, the WGC said in a report.
Photo: Reuters
However, demand is expected to rebound to about 2019 levels, as economic growth is forecast to rebound helped by falling COVID-19 cases, said Somasundaram P.R., managing director of the WGC’s Indian operations.
India’s economy is forecast to grow 11.5 percent this year, the IMF said on Tuesday.
“As lockdowns eased and normalization efforts were phased in, imports in the December quarter rose 19 percent year-on-year, pointing to the positive impact of pent-up demand. This can be expected to continue into 2021,” Somasundaram said.
India’s gold imports of 164.4 tonnes last quarter were the highest in six quarters, fuelled by improving demand during the key Hindu festivals of Dussehra and Diwali, the WGC said.
India’s investment demand last quarter rose 8 percent year-on-year to 48.9 tonnes, its highest in two years, as people boosted purchases of gold coins and bars in expectations that bullion prices would rise further, Somasundaram said.
“Amid low interest rates and higher stock prices, people are looking at gold to diversify their investments,” he added.
Gold demand in rural areas was robust, following surplus monsoon rainfall last year that yielded a record harvest of summer-sown crops, the WGC said.
From India to China to the US, automakers cannot make vehicles — not that no one wants any, but because a more than US$450 billion industry for semiconductors got blindsided. How did both sides end up here? Over the past two weeks, automakers across the world have bemoaned the shortage of chips. Germany’s Audi, owned by Volkswagen AG, would delay making some of its high-end vehicles because of what chief executive officer Markus Duesmann called a “massive” shortfall in an interview with the Financial Times. The firm has furloughed more than 10,000 workers and reined in production. That is a further blow
COMPETITION FOR CHIPS: Local chipmakers are already operating at full capacity, but agreed to raise it beyond 100 percent, and allocate the extra capacity for auto chips As automakers around the world face work stoppages due to a lack of chips, Taiwan’s leading chipmakers will “do their best” to “squeeze out more chips” for the global auto industry, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday after a lunch meeting with company representatives. Speaking after meeting with representatives of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電), Wang said that chipmakers agreed to help “as much as they can,” but added that it would not be easy. “Their production lines are already
Answering to a reported request by Germany to help address a chip shortage in its auto industry, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said that it was in talks with domestic chip suppliers. Foreign media over the weekend reported that German Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier had sent a request to Taipei to ask Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to cooperate more closely with German automakers to provide microchips and sensors, to bridge a shortage that has emerged over the past few months. The MOEA said that it had not yet received the request and could therefore not elaborate
FOCUS ON FOUNDRIES: An analyst said that some investors would be disappointed because they were expecting a larger announcement of a partnership with TSMC Intel Corp’s incoming chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger on Thursday pledged to regain the company’s lead in chip manufacturing, countering growing calls from some investors to shed that part of its business. “I am confident that the majority of our 2023 products will be manufactured internally,” Gelsinger said. “At the same time, given the breadth of our portfolio, it’s likely that we will expand our use of external foundries for certain technologies and products.” He plans to provide more details after officially taking over the CEO role on Feb. 15, but Gelsinger was clear that Intel is sticking with its once mighty