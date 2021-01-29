Tesla reports US$721m earnings in first profitable year

Tesla Inc on Wednesday reported its first annual profit for last year, following a big jump in vehicle deliveries despite the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, and signaling confidence for more growth this year.

The electric vehicle company benefited from scaled-up production at its factories in California and China, as it pushes forward with new plants in Texas and Germany that are expected to begin production this year.

“This past year was transformative for Tesla,” the company said in its earnings report. “Despite unforeseen global challenges, we outpaced many trends seen elsewhere in the industry as we significantly increased volumes, profitability and cash generation.”

Tesla reported a profit of US$721 million, compared with a 2019 loss of US$862 million.

Revenue jumped 28 percent to US$31.5 billion, following a 36 percent increase in vehicle deliveries to just below 500,000.

In the fourth quarter last year, the company reported a profit of US$270 million, up 157 percent from the same period a year earlier, and a 46 percent rise in revenues to US$10.7 billion.

That translated into earnings per share of US$0.8, below the US$1.01 projected by analysts.

The company did not offer detailed forecasts for sales or profit this year.

In terms of volume, “over a multi-year horizon, we expect to achieve 50 percent average growth in vehicle deliveries,” Tesla said. “In some years we may grow faster, which we expect to be the case in 2021.”

Tesla chief financial officer Zach Kirkhorn said that the automaker had been affected by a shortage in semiconductors that has also hit many of its competitors, but described the effect as temporary.

The company’s shares stand more than seven times their value from a year earlier, which has placed Tesla CEO Elon Musk in contention for the world’s wealthiest person.

Forbes’ “real-time” billionaire’s list ranked Musk second on Wednesday, behind Amazon.com Inc CEO Jeff Bezos and ahead of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault.

Seperately, BMW AG said it generated more profit than expected last year, joining German peer Volkswagen AG in posting upbeat preliminary earnings after sustaining their recovery from COVID-19 disruptions.

Automotive free cash flow rose to 2.8 billion euros (US$3.39 billion) last quarter, almost doubled from a year earlier, the Munich-based manufacturer said in a statement on Wednesday. The company reiterated that margins would be at the higher end of a range of as much as 3 percent.

While BMW is doing well in China — its largest market — the manufacturer is under growing pressure there, as newer brands including Tesla, Nio Inc (蔚來汽車) and Li Auto Inc (理想汽車) gain market share.

BMW is responding by expanding its electric offerings, with the iX sport utility vehicle and the i4 sedan expected to go on sale this year and next year respectively.

The automaker also benefited from better-than-expected results from remarketing used vehicles, a segment bolstered by consumers seeking alternatives to public transport amid the pandemic. That market, along with what BMW called “focused” management of inventories, helped increase free cash flow to about 3.4 billion euros last year.

