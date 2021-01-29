Virus Outbreak: Banks limit in-person operations

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) has asked employees at its Taoyuan branches to stop visiting clients due to the COVID-19 situation, it said on Wednesday.

While operations at its 11 branches in Taoyuan remain normal, the bank said that it is mulling whether to have marketing staff, account officers, customer relationship managers and financial advisers there work from home.

Staff at the bank’s trading room at its Taipei headquarters would begin teleworking or work at remote offices from today, while those in other divisions, such as information, personal finance and foreign exchange, might be asked to work remotely if more infections occur, E.Sun said.

A sign displaying the logo of E.Sun Commercial Bank stands outside the company’s headquarters in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Kelson Wang, Taipei Times

Other banks also allow their staff to work from home or in remote offices.

Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行) said it has prepared back-up offices in four areas in Taipei, which combined can accommodate 900 people, while its parent, Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控), has allowed some staff to work from home since early this month.

Thus far, about 500 employees at Fubon Financial work remotely or at back-up offices, the company said.

Fubon Financial has about 44,465 employees.

Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) said that some of its employees started to work from home on Wednesday, while HSBC Bank Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) said it applied the practice last year.

CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) said it is considering additional precautionary measures.