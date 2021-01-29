MediaTek Inc (聯發科) shares dove 3.12 percent yesterday amid Wall Street routs, despite the handset chip designer providing a strong financial outlook for this year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Standard & Poor’s 500 index overnight plunged 2.05 percent and 2.57 percent respectively amid US Federal Reserve concern over the economic outlook in the US, which pressured the TAIEX to fall 1.82 percent yesterday.
MediaTek shares closed at NT$869 in Taipei trading.
Photo: EPA-EFE
In an earnings conference on Wednesday, MediaTek said this year would be “another year of strong revenue growth, in spite of strong New Taiwan dollar appreciation,” after revenue last year grew 30.8 percent to a record NT$322.15 billion (US$11.33 billion) on market share gains in the mid and entry-level phone segments with its 5G Dimensity chips.
The Hsinchu-based company said that global 5G smartphone shipments are expected to expand to 500 million units this year, more than doubling from last year’s 200 million units.
About 60 percent of the 5G phones would be for China, it said.
“Our 5G market share has already exceeded 40 percent in markets we served in 2020. We aim to further increase the share this year,” MediaTek chief executive officer Rick Tsai (蔡力行) told a teleconference, looking at markets in the US, Japan and Europe.
MediaTek already has a strong foothold in China.
The company also expects to ship its first 5G chips made on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) advanced 5-nanometer technology soon, and it has made progress in developing 5G chips supporting millimeter-wave technology with volume production scheduled for next year, it said.
Gross margin is expected to remain between 43 and 44 percent this year, after reaching 43.9 percent last year, Tsai said.
MediaTek said that it would maintain gross margin at between 42 and 45 percent this quarter, a traditionally slack season, compared with 44.5 percent last quarter.
“We see above-seasonal demand in the first quarter, despite the issue of supply constraint,” Tsai said. “Mobile computing revenue is expected to increase significantly this quarter from last quarter, and more than double from a year ago.”
The company projected first-quarter revenue to be between NT$96.4 billion and NT$104.1 billion, flat or up 8 percent from last quarter.
Revenue generated from 5G chips is to surpass that from 4G chips for the first time this quarter, it said.
Chip supply tightness would continue at least through the next couple of quarters, MediaTek said, adding that it would secure sufficient capacity from wafer suppliers.
MediaTek reported net profit of NT$14.75 billion for last quarter, up 11.9 percent quarter-on-quarter and 134 percent year-on-year, due to strong demand for processors used in 5G smartphones, Chromebooks and new chips for wireless equipment.
For the whole of last year, net profit surged 77.6 percent to NT$40.92 billion from NT$23.03 billion in 2019.
Earnings per share climbed to NT$26.01 from NT$14.69.
From India to China to the US, automakers cannot make vehicles — not that no one wants any, but because a more than US$450 billion industry for semiconductors got blindsided. How did both sides end up here? Over the past two weeks, automakers across the world have bemoaned the shortage of chips. Germany’s Audi, owned by Volkswagen AG, would delay making some of its high-end vehicles because of what chief executive officer Markus Duesmann called a “massive” shortfall in an interview with the Financial Times. The firm has furloughed more than 10,000 workers and reined in production. That is a further blow
COMPETITION FOR CHIPS: Local chipmakers are already operating at full capacity, but agreed to raise it beyond 100 percent, and allocate the extra capacity for auto chips As automakers around the world face work stoppages due to a lack of chips, Taiwan’s leading chipmakers will “do their best” to “squeeze out more chips” for the global auto industry, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday after a lunch meeting with company representatives. Speaking after meeting with representatives of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電), Wang said that chipmakers agreed to help “as much as they can,” but added that it would not be easy. “Their production lines are already
Answering to a reported request by Germany to help address a chip shortage in its auto industry, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said that it was in talks with domestic chip suppliers. Foreign media over the weekend reported that German Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier had sent a request to Taipei to ask Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to cooperate more closely with German automakers to provide microchips and sensors, to bridge a shortage that has emerged over the past few months. The MOEA said that it had not yet received the request and could therefore not elaborate
FOCUS ON FOUNDRIES: An analyst said that some investors would be disappointed because they were expecting a larger announcement of a partnership with TSMC Intel Corp’s incoming chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger on Thursday pledged to regain the company’s lead in chip manufacturing, countering growing calls from some investors to shed that part of its business. “I am confident that the majority of our 2023 products will be manufactured internally,” Gelsinger said. “At the same time, given the breadth of our portfolio, it’s likely that we will expand our use of external foundries for certain technologies and products.” He plans to provide more details after officially taking over the CEO role on Feb. 15, but Gelsinger was clear that Intel is sticking with its once mighty