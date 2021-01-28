Philippine province cancels Chinese firm airport deal

Reuters, MANILA





A Philippine province has canceled its award of a US$10 billion airport deal south of the capital, among the biggest projects involving a Chinese firm under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte who has pursued warmer ties with Beijing since taking office in 2016.

China Communications Construction Co (CCCC, 中國交通建設) and Philippine company MacroAsia Corp won the auction in 2019 to partner with the Cavite provincial government to upgrade Sangley airport.

“The notice of selection and award for the Sangley Point International Airport Project issued on 12 February 2020 was canceled,” MacroAsia told the stock exchange yesterday.

Cavite Governor Juanito Victor Remulla said the consortium’s documentation was “deficient in three or four items.”

“We saw it as a sign they were not fully committed to the project,” Remulla said.

The Cavite government would start new negotiations for a private-sector partner to pursue the airport project, he wrote in a Facebook post.

In December 2019, the CCCC-MacroAsia consortium were the sole bidders for a US$10 billion airport just outside the capital, one of two big projects that aim to take pressure off the four terminals of Manila’s notoriously packed international airport.

CCCC was among the Chinese firms blacklisted by the US in August last year for their roles in constructing and militarizing artificial South China Sea islands.

Remulla said the blacklisting had nothing to do with the cancelation.

China’s CCCC was not immediately available for comment.

MacroAsia’s shares sank as much as 19 percent to a three-month low in the first 10 minutes of trade following the announcement.