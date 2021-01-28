A Philippine province has canceled its award of a US$10 billion airport deal south of the capital, among the biggest projects involving a Chinese firm under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte who has pursued warmer ties with Beijing since taking office in 2016.
China Communications Construction Co (CCCC, 中國交通建設) and Philippine company MacroAsia Corp won the auction in 2019 to partner with the Cavite provincial government to upgrade Sangley airport.
“The notice of selection and award for the Sangley Point International Airport Project issued on 12 February 2020 was canceled,” MacroAsia told the stock exchange yesterday.
Cavite Governor Juanito Victor Remulla said the consortium’s documentation was “deficient in three or four items.”
“We saw it as a sign they were not fully committed to the project,” Remulla said.
The Cavite government would start new negotiations for a private-sector partner to pursue the airport project, he wrote in a Facebook post.
In December 2019, the CCCC-MacroAsia consortium were the sole bidders for a US$10 billion airport just outside the capital, one of two big projects that aim to take pressure off the four terminals of Manila’s notoriously packed international airport.
CCCC was among the Chinese firms blacklisted by the US in August last year for their roles in constructing and militarizing artificial South China Sea islands.
Remulla said the blacklisting had nothing to do with the cancelation.
China’s CCCC was not immediately available for comment.
MacroAsia’s shares sank as much as 19 percent to a three-month low in the first 10 minutes of trade following the announcement.
From India to China to the US, automakers cannot make vehicles — not that no one wants any, but because a more than US$450 billion industry for semiconductors got blindsided. How did both sides end up here? Over the past two weeks, automakers across the world have bemoaned the shortage of chips. Germany’s Audi, owned by Volkswagen AG, would delay making some of its high-end vehicles because of what chief executive officer Markus Duesmann called a “massive” shortfall in an interview with the Financial Times. The firm has furloughed more than 10,000 workers and reined in production. That is a further blow
Answering to a reported request by Germany to help address a chip shortage in its auto industry, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday said that it was in talks with domestic chip suppliers. Foreign media over the weekend reported that German Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier had sent a request to Taipei to ask Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to cooperate more closely with German automakers to provide microchips and sensors, to bridge a shortage that has emerged over the past few months. The MOEA said that it had not yet received the request and could therefore not elaborate
FOCUS ON FOUNDRIES: An analyst said that some investors would be disappointed because they were expecting a larger announcement of a partnership with TSMC Intel Corp’s incoming chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger on Thursday pledged to regain the company’s lead in chip manufacturing, countering growing calls from some investors to shed that part of its business. “I am confident that the majority of our 2023 products will be manufactured internally,” Gelsinger said. “At the same time, given the breadth of our portfolio, it’s likely that we will expand our use of external foundries for certain technologies and products.” He plans to provide more details after officially taking over the CEO role on Feb. 15, but Gelsinger was clear that Intel is sticking with its once mighty
AWARENESS NEEDED: The central bank urged lenders to know their customers before undertaking business for them and to seek funding in conventional ways The central bank yesterday said that it would take action against four foreign lenders for their involvement in helping companies trade in the deliverable forward market in contravention of foreign-exchange regulations. Some grain merchants newly based in Taiwan have since July 2019 been practicing questionable currency-trading activity, with the help of branches and subsidiaries of six foreign banks, the monetary policymaker told an unscheduled news conference. Affiliated firms as of July last year completed currency-related deals they referred to as trading that totaled US$11 billion, which was not in sync with their real business needs, the central bank said after wrapping up