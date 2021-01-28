AMD, Texas Instruments give upbeat sales forecast

Bloomberg





Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) on Tuesday gave an upbeat forecast, reflecting strong demand for its chips and gains against rival Intel Corp.

First-quarter revenue would be about US$3.2 billion, plus or minus US$100 million, Santa Clara, California-based AMD said. That compares with an average analyst estimate of US$2.73 billion.

For this year, AMD projected a sales increase of 37 percent, well ahead of analysts’ expectations.

Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD, gives a keynote address during the 2019 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Jan. 9, 2019. Photo: Reuters

AMD chief executive Lisa Su (蘇姿丰) faced questions on whether she could get enough chips to meet demand and how much more profitable the company could be if it can pull this off.

“Overall demand has been high in 2020 and exceeded our plans,” she said in an interview. “All of our businesses are firing on all cylinders.”

AMD’s forecast takes into account tight supply in the first half of this year. Profitability is increasing and margin expansion would depend on which market is growing faster, she said.

AMD’s profit margins are not being squeezed higher production costs or price cuts, she added.

In addition to competing with Intel in processors for PCs and servers, AMD supplies graphics chips used in Microsoft Corp’s Xbox and Sony Corp’s PlayStation. New versions of these video game consoles went on sale during the recent holiday period, raising expectations for this part of AMD’s business, which rivals Nvidia Corp.

AMD’s chips are made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), which has better production technology than Intel. TSMC also supplies Apple Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Nvidia and many other technology companies, and the Taiwanese company is struggling to keep up with demand.

AMD reported fourth-quarter net income of US$1.78 billion, or US$1.45 a share, compared with US$170 million, or US$0.15, in the same period a year earlier. Revenue rose 53 percent to US$3.2 billion. Profit, excluding certain items, was US$0.52, it said.

Texas Instruments Inc on Tuesday also gave a bullish forecast for this quarter, signaling that demand is rebounding for semiconductors for vehicles, personal electronics and industrial use.

Sales would be US$3.79 billion to US$4.11 billion, and profit is expected to be US$1.44 to US$1.66 a share in the period ending in March, it said in a statement.

Texas Instruments gets the biggest chunk of its sales from manufacturers of industrial equipment, making its earnings and forecasts a bellwether for the broader economy. It also produces semiconductors that go into everything from vehicles to home electronics and space hardware.

Net income in the fourth quarter rose to US$1.69 billion, or US$1.80 per share, from US$1.07 billion, or US$1.12, a year earlier, the Dallas-based company said.

Revenue was US$4.08 billion, compared with average analysts’ estimate of US$3.58 billion.

“We had a strong quarter driven by strong demand in automotive, industrial and personal electronics,” Texas Instrument chief financial officer Rafael Lizardi said in an interview.

Company management faced repeated questions on a conference call about the speed of the rebound in demand and whether Texas Instruments and its peers have sufficient supply.

The company has its own manufacturing, providing about 80 percent of its needs, which puts it in a much stronger position than competitors who outsource more, Lizardi said.

While there are “hot spots” of demand related to supply issues, he said that Texas Instruments is confident it has enough inventory and production in place to meet its financial targets.

Long-term growth in the amount of electronics being added to vehicles and machinery will power those markets past any short-term fluctuations, Lizardi said.