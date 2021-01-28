Virus Outbreak: Pandemic boosts demand for spillover policies

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





First-year premiums (FYP) of spillover insurance policies jumped 179 percent annually to a record-high NT$2.28 billion (US$80.34 million) last year, as consumers expanded their health coverage amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said on Tuesday.

In contrast, FYPs of all life insurance policies declined 28.7 percent from a year earlier, data compiled by the Life Insurance Association showed.

Spillover insurance is a special type of health insurance that provides compensation for medical and surgical expenses, while incentivizing policyholders to improve their health with premium cuts or bonuses, if they have made exercise a habit or perform well in health checks.

The first spillover insurance policy was launched in September 2016.

Last year, insurance companies sold 205,331 spillover policies, up 241 percent from 60,117 in 2019, the commission’s data showed.

As of the end of last year, the commission had approved 54 types of spillover policies, up from 28 in 2019, it said.

Among them, “Walker policies,” which give policyholders bonuses or premium cuts for following a walking regimen, continued to dominate the market, with FYPs totaling NT$1.68 billion, up 158 percent year-on-year and accounting for 73 percent of overall FYPs of spillover products, the data showed.

Last year, six life insurers marketed 28 types of walker policies in the nation, up from 16 a year earlier, selling a total of 95,953 policies, up 2.29 times from a year earlier, the data showed.

“Health examination” policies, which give policyholders rewards if they perform well in health checks, ranked second, with FYPs of NT$590 million, or a market share of 25.8 percent, the commission said.

Six life insurers launched 21 types of spillover insurance policies last year, up from 10 a year earlier, selling 107,427 policies, 2.47 times a year earlier, it said.

Cathay Life Insurance Co (國泰人壽) ranked first in sales of spillover policies, followed by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co (南山人壽) and Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽), the commission said, without specifying sales figures.

In related news, life insurers held a record NT$1.85 trillion of local shares as of the end of last month, up 4.1 percent from a month earlier, it said last week.

That accounted for 6.51 percent of life insurers’ total investment, representing the highest ratio over the past 17 months, it said.

The rise in the value of life insurers’ equity holdings reflected their increasing investment in the stock market and the rising prices of the stocks they held, it added.

Life insurers’ investment in foreign equities also grew 5.3 percent month-on-month to NT$669.9 billion as of the end of last month, the data showed.

Their overall overseas investment — including foreign shares and bonds, foreign properties and loans denominated in foreign currencies — grew 2 percent to NT$18.55 trillion last year, accounting for 64.98 percent of their total investment, a 36-month low, the commission said.

Life insurers trimmed their cash holdings for a second straight month last month to NT$1.52 trillion, as they poured more money into stock investment.

Their local currency holdings shrank by NT$13.8 billion from a month earlier to NT$896.3 billion, while their foreign currency holdings fell by NT$76.5 billion to NT$630 billion, the data showed.