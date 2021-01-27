UBS plans buyback after wealth management surge

UBS Group AG plans to buy back as much as 4 billion Swiss francs (US$4.5 billion) of shares over the next three years, bolstering shareholder returns after income from managing client assets and investment banking propelled gains at the world’s largest wealth manager.

The lender is doubling the size of a previous repurchase program and said it expects to buy back up to US$1.1 billion of shares in the first quarter, according to a statement yesterday.

The bank finished off last year strongly, with fourth-quarter net income of US$1.7 billion that beat analysts’ estimates.

The UBS Group AG logo is pictured outside a bank branch in Zurich, Switzerland, yesterday. UBS plans to buy back as much as 4 billion francs ($4.5 billion) of shares over the next three years, the bank said. Photo: Stefan Wermuth, Bloomberg

The focus on wealthy clients — who benefited from soaring stock markets — and relatively conservative lending have allowed UBS to sail relatively smoothly through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Swiss bank added just US$66 million in the quarter to cover the cost of loans going sour, compared with estimates of US$159.5 million. Higher recurring fee income helped drive a 22 percent gain in private banking, while net new money surged to more than US$21 billion.

“We expect revenues in the first quarter of the year to be positively influenced by seasonal factors such as higher client activity compared with the fourth quarter of 2020,” the bank said in a statement, while warning that the outlook is still uncertain because of the pandemic.

“Higher asset prices should have a positive effect on recurring fee income in our asset gathering businesses,” it said.

UBS previously said it planned to boost buybacks, while reducing a dividend that was higher than many of its competitors.

Total returns for shareholders for last year were about US$3.7 billion, including US$2 billion set aside for buybacks. That compared with US$3.4 billion for 2019.

Switzerland’s largest bank stands in contrast to its European competitors, which have had their hands tied by the European Central Bank on strict capital return policies while the continent’s economies have to still face the full economic outcome of the pandemic.

UBS’ results are also the first indication of how Europe’s investment banks fared in the final months of last year, with the Swiss bank seeing profit jump at the unit after a 21 percent rise in trading income.

UBS has a relatively small trading desk after pivoting from investment banking to wealth management in the wake of the financial crisis.