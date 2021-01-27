Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信), the nation’s biggest telecom, yesterday said its capital expenditure this year would increase 82.84 percent to NT$43.15 billion (US$1.52 billion), a record high, as the company accelerates the deployment of 5G networks, submarine cables and Internet data centers.
The company allocated about NT$23.6 billion to capital expenditure last year, lower than its estimate of NT$30.6 billion.
Chunghwa Telecom last month bought mobile broadband equipment from Nokia Solutions and Networks Oy and Ericsson Taiwan for NT$12.59 billion, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
It is stepping up the construction of 5G networks and plans to build new private 5G networks this year, with the goal of expanding revenue from mobile services, as well as information and communications services, company chairman Sheih Chi-Mau (謝繼茂) said in a statement yesterday.
The company expects consolidated revenue to increase by 1 percent to NT$209.72 billion this year, compared with NT$207.61 billion last year, the statement said.
Chunghwa Telecom also expects growth in mobile and Internet services to help offset a decrease in fixed-line voice calls.
The company predicted net profit of NT$32.6 billion to NT$34.09 billion this year, representing an annual contraction of 2.5 percent to a growth of 2 percent, compared with NT$33.42 billion last year.
Earnings per share are expected to be NT$4.2 to NT$4.4, compared with NT$4.31 last year.
Chunghwa Telecom had 11.3 million mobile subscribers and 3.62 million broadband users as of the end of last year, along with 2.07 million subscribers to its multimedia-on-demand services.
